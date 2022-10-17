Joe Hubers

JOE HUBERS is the owner of Passenger Productions in Sioux Falls, a company dedicated to representing the Midwest through film.

 Submitted photo

Telling stories is an essential part of life. It is one of humanity’s oldest hobbies and connects people across countless locations and cultures. Where a story comes from is often as informative as its content, a fact that holds particular importance to writer and director Joe Hubers.

“My work is rooted in the idea that if you don’t tell the stories of where you’re from, you might start to think life is lived elsewhere,” Hubers said. “I think it’s important that people have all sorts of stories because it’s such a powerful way to build identity and community.