Telling stories is an essential part of life. It is one of humanity’s oldest hobbies and connects people across countless locations and cultures. Where a story comes from is often as informative as its content, a fact that holds particular importance to writer and director Joe Hubers.
“My work is rooted in the idea that if you don’t tell the stories of where you’re from, you might start to think life is lived elsewhere,” Hubers said. “I think it’s important that people have all sorts of stories because it’s such a powerful way to build identity and community.
Hubers applies these ideals to his work by bringing to life the stories of the rural Midwest, a place he is proud to call home yet feels is underrepresented in mainstream film. Originally from northwest Iowa, Hubers has lived in Sioux Falls since 2003. “I’ve been all around the upper Midwest,” he noted. “My dad was a pastor, so every five years, we were moving somewhere new.”
He graduated from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa with a humanities degree and a minor in theater. Huber commented that while he was initially unsure of what he wanted to do after college, film found him towards the end of his schooling in the late 1990s.
“I always loved the arts. I was in bands and did photography, but around that time, there were a lot of movies released that piqued my interest,” he explained. “They opened my eyes to how film could be used to synthesize all these different artforms into one expression.”
The movies that sparked his passion for filmmaking include David Fincher’s Fight Club, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, and Terrence Malick’s the Thin Red Line. Following this revelation, Hubers explored graduate school but was disappointed at the lack of interest for Midwestern stories.
Despite this, Hubers carried his passion to Sioux Falls where he sharpened his skills doing camera work and sound editing for local car commercials. After a year and a half, Hubers had hatched the idea for his own film company, Passenger Productions. “The first five years were pretty meager,” he said. “The business was all brand new, so it was a lot of trial by fire.”
However, Hubers efforts began paying off around 2009 when the company began developing a loyal client base and hiring more employees. At first, the company worked primarily with advertising firms but was able to branch out by collaborating with the like of Sanford Health and First National Bank.
Since then, Hubers has also gone on to release several short films, a documentary on the life of Native American artist James Starkey as well as his first feature film. The project, entitled Of Minor Prophets, was released in 2016 and is currently available for streaming on Vimeo.
The story is deeply rooted in Midwest culture and was inspired the biblical story of Hosea who was commanded by God to marry a prostitute. “The film is about a bachelor farmer who befriends and builds a relationship with a sex worker and explores themes of longing and loneliness,” he explained. Huber directed and edited with the script being written by his former mentor and theater director Jeff Barker.
Now, Hubers is embarking on his second feature tentatively titled Sioux County. The film will be shot in Madison and tells the story of a cattle farmer named Jacob who is told he must unfairly give up his land by his unsympathetic landlord. “It’s about a land dispute that gets way too out of hand,” Hubers said. “Things get taken so far that moral codes begin to unravel.”
Another crucial aspect of film for Hubers is its ability to create a dialogue around important issues, in this case, the tensions of land rights and the often-overlooked mental health of people in agriculture. To go along with this, Hubers has also worked with Avera Health to establish the farm and rural stress hotline, a platform to boost communication with those who may be struggling.
Sioux County was written by Hubers over a five-year period. He plans to begin shooting in mid-February before wrapping up in early March. Following post-production and editing, the film is set to be released in 2024.
With filming to take place entirely in Madison, Hubers is reaching out to the local community for potential locations including a café, hospital, school, and nursing home.
He is also looking for the primary location that will serve as Jacob’s farm. “We’re looking for a small family farm with a well-loved and rustic feel,” he said. “We’re also looking for a larger farm to serve as the home of the landlord.” The film will also feature local casting opportunities for minor characters and extras.