Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/28/23 05:54 CFS23-05840 Medical Patient Transported EMS 222ND ST RAMONA08/28/23 08:54 CFS23-05841 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control N UNION AVE MADISON08/28/23 08:59 CFS23-05842 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON08/28/23 09:20 CFS23-05843 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST & OLIVE MADISON08/28/23 10:28 CFS23-05844 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/28/23 11:38 CFS23-05845 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy GOLF DR WENTWORTH08/28/23 15:32 CFS23-05846 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 7TH ST MADISON08/28/23 16:24 CFS23-05847 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/28/23 18:21 CFS23-05848 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 11TH ST MADISON08/28/23 18:22 CFS23-05849 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON08/28/23 18:50 CFS23-05850 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH08/28/23 18:58 CFS23-05851 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/28/23 19:17 CFS23-05852 Alarm Fire False Alarm WFD HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH08/28/23 19:27 CFS23-05853 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON08/28/23 19:50 CFS23-05854 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 460TH AVE MADISON08/28/23 20:58 CFS23-05855 Animal Other Unable to Locate MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON08/28/23 22:01 CFS23-05856 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone TERRITORIAL RD MADISON08/28/23 22:51 CFS23-05857 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/28/23 23:10 CFS23-05858 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISONTotal Records: 19