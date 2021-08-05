Minnaert honored as firefighter of the year

Madison's fire chief received an honor this summer from a state veterans organization.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert of the Madison Fire Department was recognized as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year by the Department of South Dakota VFW, an award that was publicly announced during a statewide veterans' convention held earlier this year.
Skip Martin, commander of Madison's VFW post, had accepted the award on Minnaert's behalf during the state convention because the chief could not attend the event. Martin later presented the award to Minnaert during a gathering held at the Madison VFW post.
According to Martin, the Department of South Dakota VFW selects South Dakotans in the professional sectors of firefighting, law enforcement and emergency-medical response each year to receive recognition for their work. Martin said the criteria for Minnaert receiving the award included "...outstanding community service as a firefighter and his individual contributions to Madison and Lake County."
Members of local VFW posts in South Dakota submit their nominees for the statewide awards. In fact, Martin recruited Minnaert to complete part of the award application information himself, with some encouragement from Martin to finish the paperwork before a deadline. Within the application, Minnaert provided information detailing his responsibilities as fire chief that included maintaining the firefighters’ training requirements and making certain all of the department’s firefighting equipment remains operational.
Martin said he wanted to honor Minnaert as a leader in the Madison community, saying that the fire chief has assisted with area projects and programs that are far beyond his duties with the city fire department. Martin invited local community leaders to the Madison award presentation, including Mayor Marshall Dennert; Police Chief Justin Meyer; Jameson Berreth, city administrator; and Roy Lindsay, a local business person.
As a personal aside while speaking about Minnaert, Martin told the attendees at the VFW gathering that he and the fire chief were “good fishing buddies.” Later, when asked about the two men’s favorite fishing spots, Martin replied, “We’ll drop a line anywhere that looks like they’re biting.”
During his turn to speak, Minnaert credited his volunteer firefighters for their dedication, saying they were the ones who will “…turn out for emergencies.”
On the Madison Fire Department website, city officials report that the department typically maintains 28 firefighting members, providing fire protection for about 10,000 residents in Lake County. The MFD protects 10 of the 16 townships in Lake County, an area totaling 350 square miles. The Madison Fire Department also maintains mutual-aid agreements with neighboring fire departments as needed to help protect the public.