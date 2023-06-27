The SD-34 bypass has been a topic of contention for several years. Costly repairs, potholes and other issues continue to cause problems for Madison and Lake County drivers, as well as area visitors.
However, the future of the bypass could potentially be a bit brighter following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and county commissions.
Last Tuesday, the pair approved the MOU at their respective meetings, with the county having the first vote. This agreement will cover a full reconstruction project for the bypass as well as a jurisdictional transfer from the county to the city.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that the city and the county have been collaborating on an opportunity to utilize federal funding by applying for a Congressional Directed Spending (CDS) grant.
“This would be for up to $7 million,” Berreth said. “We won’t know the answer or the result of the application until sometime this fall or early winter; however, we are moving forward with collaborating on pre-design engineering and environmental studies.”
Berreth added: “Within this MOU, it outlines the understanding that if the county receives the funding from the federal government, we will collaborate with them to improve the two-mile stretch of road. Largely, this is going to be surface improvements, but there might be some opportunities for lane changes or other changes to the road.”
Upon completion, maintenance and upkeep of the bypass will fall under the city’s jurisdiction, as it will be removed from the county highway system. While the county is the official client of the project, the city will work closely alongside them for continued discussions on scope, costs and methods of funding.
Berreth added that the MOU also covers a half-mile of N.E. 3rd St., which begins on Airport Road and continues east to County Road 36.
“Under this MOU, the understanding would be that the city would do a mill and overlay on that half-mile stretch of road to improve it to match the condition of the road further east,” Berreth said.
“If that gets done and the bypass gets done, then there would be an exchange of those two pieces of property, so the county would assume ownership of that half-mile stretch, and the city would assume ownership of the bypass,” he said.
Lake County Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust attended the meeting and offered some insight into the competitive nature of CDS funding.
“I attended a webinar through the National Association of Counties, and they estimate that there is about twice as many requests as there are funds available,” Gust said, “but we’re in a good spot because Sen. (John) Thune’s office is sponsoring it and has recommended it, so we are optimistic.”
Of note, the MOU and current plan are entirely contingent on the county receiving this funding.
“Should anything fall through on the funding, then this would be back to square one again,” Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay said, “but if the funding comes through, then we as a city would follow through and help with the improvements of the bypass, and we will also make the improvements on that half-mile.”
Gust noted the MOU is currently divided into three sections, with the first being focused on preconstruction work. She added that if the funding is received, the next step would be for the county and city to reconvene to establish the trajectory of the second section.