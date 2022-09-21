MITCHELL – Avera Health and Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) are pleased to announce a new education funding program to support nursing workforce needs in the region.

Through the Avera Achieve Sponsorship Program, Avera will support selected sophomore DWU nursing students with $20,000 in education funding for their junior and senior years as long as they successfully complete their studies and commit to working as nurses at Avera for three years following graduation.