The South Dakota Senate convened on June 21 for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. An impeachment has never happened in South Dakota, and I hope our state never experiences this again.
This is a tragic situation for all involved. I send my condolences to the family of Joseph Boever.
It is important to note that an impeachment trial is not a criminal or civil trial; instead it is prescribed in the Constitution. The Senate first met on this matter on April 26, the earliest date allowed under the rules after the House of Representatives voted to impeach, to adopt a resolution to place itself into a Court of Impeachment.
Since we have never had an impeachment trial, the rules for that process needed to be drafted. We studied rules created by other states and adopted them for our process. The rules provided for a fair trial in the Senate, and the process was transparent and timely.
The rules provided for the prosecution and the respondent to have an hour for opening statements, four hours for presenting witnesses and an hour for closing. To ensure a timely process, the Senate reviewed evidence submitted ahead of time. The attorney general had the option to testify but declined to do so.
There were two articles for impeachment. One dealt with crimes causing the death of Boever. The second article was in regard to malfeasance in office following his death. Each article had a separate vote from the Senate, and the decision was whether or not to sustain the article and remove Ravnsborg from the office of attorney general.
After the article was sustained, a second vote was whether Ravnsborg should be disqualified from holding any office of trust or profit under the state.
Each of these required a two-thirds vote of the Senate in order to pass.
The main argument brought by the defense was from an out-of-state attorney and law professor who argued what other states have used as impeachable offenses. He used an Illinois governor who was “selling” an appointment to a U.S. Senate seat as an example, along with others who were selling pardons or loaned themselves state funds. He argued that this incident was not an impeachable offense.
The prosecution along with law enforcement used science to prove that Ravnsborg’s vehicle crossed the fog line and all four tires then crossed the rumble strips. They also pointed out the victim was walking toward traffic on the shoulder of the road with a flashlight. Prosecution showed several lies Ravnsborg told law enforcement in interviews following the incident and efforts to use influence from his office during the investigation.
The Senate voted to sustain (voted in favor) on both articles of impeachment and to prohibit Ravnsborg from holding office in the future. After carefully reviewing all the evidence and hearing the testimony provided, I supported both of those votes as well. Based on the facts of the case, I’m confident the Senate made the right decision.
I am thankful for our law enforcement community and the work they do across our state. Their integrity, expertise and professionalism was on display throughout this process, and we should all be proud of the efforts of those who investigated this case.
