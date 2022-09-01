Purchase Access

The Lake County Highway Department announced that crews will close 225th St. (CR-20) from 451st Ave. (CR-41) to 452nd Ave. near Madison on Tuesday to replace a culvert.

The road should be open by the end of the day.