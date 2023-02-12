More than fifteen Dakota State University athletes posted personal records in the NCAA Division I South Dakota State Indoor Classic in Brookings on Saturday. The final regular-season indoor track & field meet featured numerous NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA schools.
DSU’s Trojans finished 14th as a team with 11 points in the men’s team standings (28 teams scored), highlighted by Conner Tordsen’s fourth-place finish in the weight throw.
Tordsen was fourth with a toss of 18.63 meters (61 feet, 1.5 inches) for DSU. He was the top NAIA place-finisher. Jacob Joachim threw 16.18 meters (53 feet, 1 inch) to place 19th.
Tordsen led DSU with a personal best 15.41-meter shot put toss (50 feet, 6.75 inches) to finish ninth, also the top NAIA place-finisher. He tied for the second-best mark in the school record book. Joachim hit 12.38 meters (40 feet, 7.5 inches) in the shot put.
TreShawn Roberts clocked a personal record time of 8.41 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, sixth fastest in the school record book. Isaac Jaacks added a personal best time of 8.71 seconds. Caleb Roberts recorded a time of 9.52 seconds, while Caden Gortmaker posted a personal record of 10.15 seconds. Emmanuel Drain also had a time of 10.15 seconds.
Riley Greenhoff competed in two 60-meter dash events. He recorded a time of 7.14 seconds for eighth place in the 60-meter qualifying race and the same time in the 60-meter dash prelims. Tamareon Foster clocked a time of 7.22 seconds, followed by Obang Ojulu with a personal record time of 7.45 seconds. Chase Marshall registered a time of 7.77 seconds.
Willie Hutchins clocked a time of 7.18 seconds in the 60-meter dash.
Greenhoff led DSU with a time of 22.56 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Hutchins had with a time of 23.22 seconds, while C. Roberts had a time of 24.40 seconds. Marshall had a personal best time of 25.03 seconds.
Trey Reindl paced DSU with a time of 50.56 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Jaacks hit a personal record of 52.11 seconds, while Joseph Larson registered a time of 52.27 seconds. Obang Ojulu posted a personal record of 53.61 seconds.
Joshua Krull ran a time of 1:26.37 in the 600-meter run. Gortmaker added a time of 1:29.51.
Roger Oliete Tejedor registered a time of 1:57.31 to lead the Trojans in the 800-meter run. Evan Slominski added a personal record of 1:58.35. Blake Schmiedt hit a personal best of 2:05.78, while Yohannes Kassa recorded a personal record of 2:08.14. Lucas Harr finished with a time of 2:22.62 seconds.
DSU dominated the mile run as seven runners hit a personal best. Curtis Johnson ran a 4:26.76. Taylor Myers had a 4:30.94 (personal record), followed by Daniel Green in 4:31.93 (personal record) and Tyler Kennedy in 4:34.27 (personal best).
Schmiedt set a second personal record of the day with a time of 4:37.82 in the mile run.
Colter Elkin had a personal record of 4:44.78. Martin Bailey posted a time of 4:46.
Tucker Murtha had a personal record of 4:49.17. Kassa finished with a time of 5:01.89, followed by Harr in 5:19.00 and Jacob Dundas in 5:23.71 (personal best).
Kaleb Scott cleared the high jump at 1.91 meters (6 feet, 3.25 inches) to finish ninth.
Nathan Ingalls leaped 5.81 meters (19 feet, .75 inches) in the long jump and 11.86 meters (38 feet, 11 inches) in the triple jump.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Greenhoff, Slominski, Tejedor and Reindl ran a 3:26.97 (personal best). Larson, Ojulu, Jaacks and Krull finished with a time of 3:29.84.