More than fifteen Dakota State University athletes posted personal records in the NCAA Division I South Dakota State Indoor Classic in Brookings on Saturday. The final regular-season indoor track & field meet featured numerous NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA schools.

DSU’s Trojans finished 14th as a team with 11 points in the men’s team standings (28 teams scored), highlighted by Conner Tordsen’s fourth-place finish in the weight throw.