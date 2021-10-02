A new crop of students is learning how to be leaders through the Leadership Madison class.
A dozen students have agreed to attend 12 sessions over seven months to learn about leadership. The sessions take place at various venues in the community while students hear from a variety of community leaders.
The program graduated its first class in 2003 and took a break during the class year of 2018-19, regrouping after having class sizes ranging from 15 to 25.
“We didn’t feel like they were getting the kind of experience we wanted them to have,” said the program’s coordinator, Courtney Storm, marketing director for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
The class size was lowered to 12 for the 2019-20 class with positive results.
“The connections they made were phenomenol,” Storm said.
Applicants must provide information about their work experience and education. A steering committee also asks the applicants to answer three questions.
According to Storm, the committee is looking for applicants who are goal-oriented, self-disciplined and driven to be a leader in the community.
“Our goal is always to grow future leaders,” Storm said.
Through the years, Storm has seen the program’s graduates take on leadership roles.
“We’re definitely seeing our participants get involved upon graduation,” Storm said.
In addition to agreeing to attend all of the sessions, students take part in a group project. They are put in charge of the planning and execution of Madison’s Magical Christmas.
“They’re in charge of it from start to finish and the whole planning process,” Storm said.
That project has already energized one of the students. Kaylee Winrow, youth services coordinator at the Madison Community Center, has stepped up to take a leadership role in the project.
“Things have taken off already,” Winrow said. “I’m just very excited to take that role.”
For another student, Julie Breu, museum director for the Lake County Historical Society, the class serves to help her broaden her interests. She said in her professional life she tends to meet with people who have similar interests and backgrounds.
“We come from all different backgrounds and interests,” Breu said of the class. “It’s a different mix of people.”
The class had its first session on Sept. 14 and will graduate on March 15. The graduation speaker will be State Sen. V.J. Smith, a professional speaker and published author.