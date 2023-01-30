Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/29/23 04:20 CFS23-00676 Motorist Assist Assistance Given 236TH ST WENTWORTH01/29/23 08:26 CFS23-00677 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER01/29/23 12:36 CFS23-00678 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/29/23 13:24 CFS23-00679 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON01/29/23 16:46 CFS23-00680 Disorderly Arrest MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON01/29/23 17:04 CFS23-00681 Animal Lost Information/Administrative NW 9TH ST MADISON01/29/23 19:11 CFS23-00682 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/29/23 21:32 CFS23-00683 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 8 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness Casey Crabtree Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard 4-H Shooting Sports Law Enforcement Blotter Gary Garner set to retire after 14-year stint at DSU Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders fall to Elkton-Lake Benton Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form