Red Cross and TriBeta blood drive

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY freshman Jordan Buscher (right) was one of the many volunteer donors at Tuesday's community blood drive at Living Hope Wesleyan Church. The drive was a collaborative effort between the Red Cross and DSU's honors biology club TriBeta. The program had a number of on-site phlebotomists, including Rob Knapp.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Living Hope Wesleyan Church had a busy day on Tuesday as community members and Dakota State University students gathered to donate blood. The drive was a collaboration between the Red Cross and DSU’s honors biology club, TriBeta.

Sign-ins were conducted at the front door by community volunteer Holly Sathoff, whose husband Andrew helped start the TriBeta club in 2021. Sathoff said the drive started with 40 open slots and that 35 were filled with two hours remaining.