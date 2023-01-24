DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY freshman Jordan Buscher (right) was one of the many volunteer donors at Tuesday's community blood drive at Living Hope Wesleyan Church. The drive was a collaborative effort between the Red Cross and DSU's honors biology club TriBeta. The program had a number of on-site phlebotomists, including Rob Knapp.
Living Hope Wesleyan Church had a busy day on Tuesday as community members and Dakota State University students gathered to donate blood. The drive was a collaboration between the Red Cross and DSU’s honors biology club, TriBeta.
Sign-ins were conducted at the front door by community volunteer Holly Sathoff, whose husband Andrew helped start the TriBeta club in 2021. Sathoff said the drive started with 40 open slots and that 35 were filled with two hours remaining.
This was important because the TriBeta club was set to receive a $300 prize from the Red Cross for collecting at least 30 units. According to TriBeta co-president Elsie Aslesen, this money will go toward funding the club’s future endeavors.
These include more community outreach programs as well as additional keynote speakers for the club’s events. Aslesen said that the club’s primary function is to boost biology awareness among DSU students and the Madison community at large.
Through their outreach programs and speaking engagements, they hope to give people a baseline understanding of all the field of biology has to offer.
As for the donated blood itself, once it’s extracted, it’s broken up into its three main compounds: red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Sathoff said that each unit of donated blood could potentially save up to three lives through transfusions and other medical procedures.
If donors wished to give two units rather than one, they could opt for what is known as double red cell donation. In this process, only the red blood cells are removed, while platelets and plasma are returned safely to the donor. This allows for twice the red blood cells to be gathered without the donor experiencing any complications.