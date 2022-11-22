City issues building permits Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are the building permits issued by the City of Madison in October:Tim and Beth Salmen, 1127 N.E. 9th St., remove existing siding 42’ up and install Versetta Stone, $8,000.Austin Kesteloot, 415 N. Olive, replacing missing shingles from storm, residing with vinyl, $20,000.Aubrey Graham, 809 N. Josephine, repair to chainlink fence, storm damage, $2,188.Angela Behrends, 424 N.W. 1st St., replace garage shingles, $2,000.Austin Kesteloot, 914 N. Liberty, build 30’x40’ storage shed. Siding and shingles to match home, $50,000.Brenda and John Bridson, 109 N. Josephine, install 6’ wood privacy fence, $6,200.Tim Schmidt, 902 S.W. 1st St., adding 24’x24’ concrete slab, moving garage to new slab, addition to home, $7,500.William Hyland, 505 S. Highland Ave., addition to shop, $150,000.The total for city building permits in October was $247,388. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kristin Fox named PT of the Year Chester falls in state championship to Warner, Colman-Egan goes 1-2 ORR's Kaylee Stratton named DVC Co-Coach of the Year Madison MasterSingers to present holiday concerts Ericksons show off Prairie Shores renovations Law Enforcement Blotter Horizon employees make hope happen for patients Law Enforcement Blotter Boyd Family Wagon leaves museum for restoration Eliza Blue blends literature and song at BrickHouse performance Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form