SDSU

TUCKER LARGE of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits returns an interception for a touchdown Western Oregon University Wolves at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD. 

 Photo by Dave Eggen

South Dakota State returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and added more big plays on the offensive side of the ball to begin defense of its Football Championship Subdivision national title with a 45-7 victory over Western Oregon before a Dairy Drive crowd of 16,258 Thursday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Top-ranked SDSU extended its school-record winning streak to 15 games in the season opener for both squads. Thursday's game also marked the first for the Jackrabbits under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.