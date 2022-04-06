Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/05/22 05:20 CFS22-01844 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MARR'S BEACH LN

04/05/22 06:54 CFS22-01845 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 220TH ST VOLGA

04/05/22 07:05 CFS22-01846 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

04/05/22 08:08 CFS22-01847 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST

04/05/22 08:56 CFS22-01848 Victim Notification Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

04/05/22 09:02 CFS22-01849 Traffic Hazard Handled By GF&P / US F&W

04/05/22 10:49 CFS22-01850 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 3RD ST

04/05/22 12:23 CFS22-01852 Warrant Service Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/05/22 15:33 CFS22-01854 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/05/22 15:53 CFS22-01855 Alarm False Alarm NE 11TH ST MADISON

04/05/22 19:10 CFS22-01856 Domestic Violent Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34

04/05/22 19:16 CFS22-01857 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

04/05/22 20:07 CFS22-01858 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

04/05/22 20:07 CFS22-01859 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

Total Records: 14