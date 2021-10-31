Former South Dakota Secretary of Education Tom Oster facilitated back-to-back meetings over the weekend as voters and landowners from three area communities met to discuss the possibility of consolidating the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts.
With calm reason, Oster laid out the argument for consolidation and responded to questions with a surprising frankness.
“If you’re going to say ‘no’ to the bond issue, you should say ‘no’ to the consolidation,” he told the crowd in Rutland on Friday night.
He explained that without a new facility, the new district would not see the proposed cost savings and the result “would not be great for the kids.”
Meetings were held in Oldham and Ramona on Saturday morning.
Oster began each of the three meetings by introducing two sites which are under consideration as the possible location for a new facility. The first lies on the northwest corner of US-81 and the Nunda oil; the second lies on the northeast corner of US-81 and the Ramona oil.
“Neither has agreed to sell the land; neither has said ‘no’,” Oster reported. Formal discussions can begin only if the consolidation passes and after a new board is elected.
He indicated the committee explored more than a dozen options. Some were not suitable for construction due to sloughs or other features. In other instances, the property owner was not interested in selling.
While he conceded concerns have been expressed regarding the safety of building along a major highway, Oster assured those in attendance that the state Department of Transportation has protocols for school safety which would come into play once a location was chosen. Turn lanes at both intersections are already in the state’s five-year transportation plan due to existing traffic patterns, according to Oster.
He cited the possibility of attracting new students as the primary reason for constructing a new attendance center along a major highway.
“Parents who see a school will be apt to open-enroll their student to that school,” Oster said. Open-enrolled students will help the district to maintain a class size which the state considers ideal for funding purposes.
Currently, Rutland has 85 students who are open-enrolled into the district and Oldham-Ramona has 25. The majority of these students come from Madison and Brookings. Both districts have some students who open-enroll out, but that number is lower.
Oster followed this introduction by reviewing other benefits of consolidating the two districts. The first of these was the cost savings.
“Between the two districts, they would save over $1 million,” he said. Currently, the combined operating budgets for the two districts is around $4 million; this would drop to an estimated $3 million.
The districts would also see capital outlay savings because they would not be maintaining 100-year-old buildings, and the existing opt-outs would go away. Currently, Oldham-Ramona has a perpetual opt-out while Rutland has both a perpetual opt-out and one which must be renewed periodically. Without these, taxes would be reduced $660,000 annually.
Oster said consolidating the districts would increase the chances of sustainability. Currently, Oldham-Ramona is the 14th smallest in the state and Rutland is 21st. Combined, they would be 65th largest out of 149 districts.
“If you’re 65th largest in the state, a lot of things would have to happen for you not to be there,” he said.
Students would benefit by having up-to-date facilities, more electives and less travel for practices, enabling them to get home earlier after school.
Oster indicated that no decision could be made regarding the existing buildings because, by law, the new school board would have to make that decision.
“I know there are facilities on both sides that will want to be kept,” he said, noting it made sense to utilize existing bus garages.
While communities sometimes take over some structures to have a community meeting center, he speculated the 100-year-old buildings would probably be demolished.