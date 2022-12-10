Lake County will continue its joint agreement with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services for juvenile detention services.
Both Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services provide secure and non-secure detention facilities for the county’s juvenile offenders. According to the agreement, the entities will provide detention services at a rate of $278.07 per bed, per day. The agreement will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
During the meeting County Administrative Officer Shelli Gust told commissioners that the cost per day has increased by about 8.2% over the 2022 rate. The current rate is $257 per bed, per day.
“Usage of the facilities is hard to predict and to a certain extent, beyond the county’s control,” Lake County Administrative Assistant Shelli Gust wrote in her officer report for the meeting. “This year has been a particularly difficult and expensive year, as we have a handful of juveniles who are unable to be released back into the community and alternative placements have not been successful so they end up cycling back through the system.”
During the meeting, Gust said that as of November, the county has been charged for 344 days for services for youth at the Juvenile Detention Center at a cost of $89,073.64.
“I would imagine by the end of the year, you could expect to see it at around $100,000,” Gust told commissioners.
She also said that Minnehaha County is looking at renovating and building a new Juvenile Detention Center. Commissioners agreed to send a letter to Minnehaha County commissioners in support of moving to a flat fee for bed days used, should the Minnehaha County Juvenile Justice Center be approved.
Any changes to a flat fee would not occur until the new housing units are open, which is anticipated to be in the fourth quarter of 2024.