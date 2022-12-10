Lake County will continue its joint agreement with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services for juvenile detention services.

Both Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services provide secure and non-secure detention facilities for the county’s juvenile offenders. According to the agreement, the entities will provide detention services at a rate of $278.07 per bed, per day. The agreement will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.