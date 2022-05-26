A cloudy sky accompanied attendees walking into St. Peter, the former Lutheran country church turned non-profit organization.
A group of around 20 people gathered for St. Peter’s Memorial Day service, many of whom were former members. Steven Haugaard was one of these people.
Haugaard, a former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current Republican gubernatorial candidate, grew up on a farm near the St. Peter church. This was his home church.
“What a great place to grow up, huh?” Haugaard said to another former church member.
Charlie Johnson, a farmer who owns the land surrounding the church, was St. Peter’s “unofficial Catholic member.” He, along with other neighbors, formed the non-profit, St. Peter on the Prairie, to keep the building and grounds from falling into disrepair.
The non-profit now hosts events like a Wine and Field Dinner, Prairie Fest and a Christmas Candlelight Service. The building is available for weddings, reunions, retreats or even business meetings.
Other former members like Sue Janssen also attended Wednesday’s service. Janssen was the church president at its closure and is currently on the cemetery board.
She also gave a brief update on the cemetery. The cemetery was a beneficiary of the Harold Hanson estate, which has allowed St. Peter to fix up gravestones and put stones on unmarked graves. While the cemetery was damaged in the May 12 storm, it is repairable.
Janssen led Wednesday’s memorial service.
“My dad was a Korean veteran,” Janssen said. “Memorial Day is close to my heart.”
Dan Wyatt, from Madison American Legion Post 25, was the program’s guest speaker. Wyatt was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force and was active duty for nearly a decade before entering inactive duty for almost two decades.
Wyatt came from a military family. His grandfathers were World War II veterans, his uncles were Vietnam veterans and his daughter served in the Air Force. Wyatt knows the sacrifice veterans must pay.
“Monday is simply not a day off,” Wyatt said during his speech. “Memorial Day is a day where we need to remember that others paid for every free breath we have taken.”
According to Wyatt, the first Memorial Day occurred on May 1, 1865. After the incredibly bloody Civil War ended, black and white Americans gathered in Charleston, S.C., to give tribute to the soldiers who died.
The legacy of honoring fallen soldiers continues. Wyatt listed 13 soldiers who died in a bombing in Afghanistan last August, their hometowns and a personal detail about them.
“There was Navy Corpsman Max Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio,” Wyatt said of one of the service members. “His high school football coach described him as fearless. He was 22.”
To honor America’s sons and daughters, as Wyatt put it, Madison’s McKibbin-Mosher Legion Post 25 and Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 are trying to raise money to build a new Veterans Honor Park in Madison to memorialize Madison’s service members. There is still room to memorialize more names.
On Wednesday in this little, country church, former members and people who had never been to the church sang and rejoiced. Piano music was provided by Jeanne Nelsen. Jackie Miles played “Taps” on her trumpet.
St. Peter remains proof that people do not forget each other, even if they do pass into the next life for their country.
“May God bless all of you and God bless America,” Wyatt concluded.