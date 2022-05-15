We take seriously all threats of severe weather here at the village and their far-reaching implications for people’s safety. There are varying preparations and actions which are possible – and appropriate – for the types and numbers of people on our property when the potential for tough weather raises its head.
For example, our daily paying guests, typically here for just a few hours, generally move about without any thought of severe stuff dropping out of the sky. When that potential does come about, we locate those guests and advise them regarding safety considerations. Campers are provided a packet of information regarding their stay, in which they find a severe weather informational sheet.
Condensed events, such as Opera House concerts, drive a different plan. I am prepared to evacuate and shelter those folks if necessary, and that plan is announced — regarding exactly what to anticipate should I need to activate it mid-event — before the act takes stage during unusually high-risk evenings.
Large scale events, such as Jamboree, are like any major outdoor concert or fair. There are simply too many thousands of people present to appropriately shelter them all, so detailed efforts focus on advance awareness and communication to advise them of the dangers and to plan for their own safety.
It amounts to some self-responsibility and accepting risks associated with attending any mass outdoor event on the Plains.
When it comes to paid staff, whose “on the clock” status removes the luxury of coming and going at will, an additional tier of planning is essential. Most of us work at jobs where it’s simply not feasible to go home upon every announcement of potentially severe weather. In a state of extremes such as South Dakota, such chaos would mean employers wouldn’t get much done during active weather patterns.
This past Thursday’s storm generated some significant physical damage at the village, but nowhere near to the degree it could have (or that I feared was occurring). We closed the gates for a few days afterward simply for safety and hazard reasons, and over time the damages will be handled. I won’t list the details, because ultimately we survived with little major loss in comparison to so many of our neighbors.
But in terms of our staff, who are sitting ducks when something swift and severe comes knocking, situations such as the one that unfolded Thursday are all about advance planning and certain communication regarding our deep commitment to their safety. When I was covering emergency planning with our new staff members last Monday, including severe weather strategy, I was unaware we’d be implementing that plan just three days later.
The nature of such plans is that they are useless if we don’t start thinking about them until go-time, and Thursday’s wildness proved that once more. I had been in tune with the National Weather Service all afternoon, and our staff on the grounds were made aware of all that I knew as the afternoon ticked away. When it struck, it was far too late to decide what to do.
Of the four of us still on the grounds, I had sent two home a bit early to ensure they could get there ahead of the front. Bev and I remained, but she was finishing quickly, and we planned that she would also leave shortly and be ahead of it.
Being a greater distance from my own residence, I was quietly figuring that once our staff got home, I would ready myself to retreat to our designated shelter on the grounds. But we didn’t get that far.
I went briefly to my office at 5:02, knowing I’d meet up with Bev in just a few minutes to receive her closing supplies and let her leave quickly. But at 5:08, just as I was about to head back to Bev, my phone rang and a staff member, who had just arrived home, told me how severe it had gotten almost instantly.
Radar had left me believing I had 15-20 minutes, but a glance out the window told me that margin had vanished.
The 100-mph winds that hit the Madison area were escalating violently, and it was all the two of us could physically do to exit out the slamming Gift Shop door, pry open the doors of my waiting pickup to climb in, and a fast drive later descend into a basement shelter under one of our churches. There wasn’t time to discuss what we should do or where we might go. Our staff already know, and at that point, darkness and roof-removing winds allowed for nothing but to hurry and try to get there.
Planning is everything…for your family or your staff — who in this case are literally my second family. I’m thankful they are all safe. My hat is off to them for always being attentive and taking seriously our severe weather planning. It matters.