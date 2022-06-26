In the pressure cooker of life, now and then you stumble across the perfect relief valve.
Some days there are just too many things accumulating in one’s stress bin, seemingly trapped with no way out.
For me, it’s often some combination of long hours, lists that grow faster than I can cross them off, and variables that jump around just out of reach.
No doubt, most folks reading this are carrying their own bulk of burdens, likely far more severe than mine. I have a healthy respect for what unknown, tough combination might be in play for someone, yet we likely can’t see it. And each person’s compensatory mechanisms to combat those stresses vary greatly.
Here and there I’m reminded that one of the simplest prescriptions for destressing is the smile coming at you from a young child, especially one driven by pure, unadulterated joyfulness.
Two such examples of disarming smiles recently managed to vaporize any angst I was subconsciously carrying here at work, both without my realizing it until after the fact.
One was a young lady I would guess to be a kindergartner, here visiting us on a day trip with the local Community Center. When it came time for the group’s carousel ride, no person with their eyes open could possibly have missed her all-in smile, fully adorning her little face before she had even finished choosing her horse.
As I powered up the ride and the kids began circling by, her heart-authored smile was quite enough to melt away for me – at least momentarily – a week’s worth of troubles. With each revolution past me at the control post, her smile managed to keep growing, leaving me to wonder how big it could possibly get by the time I would shut things down and her horse would coast to a stop. Lots bigger, it turned out.
She was so lost in the fun she didn’t even attempt to cover her joy. It permeated the entire carousel structure and left me struggling to concentrate on all other details. To top that off, she waved happily at me with nearly every pass, clearly thrilled that I would even bother to smile and wave back each time. This in turn only added breadth to her beaming countenance.
When the group of kids dismounted and headed off to their next adventure, I told a staff member accompanying me I might just carry that little smile around for the whole day. And I did.
The other recent example was Saturday, this time sourced by a young customer riding our carousel with family members. She might have been four, and after thoughtful consideration and a good deal of looking, she chose to ride one of our amusement’s two chariots. Seated next to and just ahead of her were two girls both a bit older, likely her siblings.
The smile started before the ride did, and it grew with each trip around the horn. At first, every time she circled by my position at the control, she made semi-failed attempts to pull the grin back just a touch. It was a valiant effort, but by the third pass she simply gave up and let it all out. Her smile grew so broad it could have softened the hardest of all people.
She battled past her shyness and decided to give me a careful wave on her next turn. My reciprocation apparently proved relieving, as she mustered out an easier wave on each of the following two passes as well, backed up by a transforming smile that absolutely forced you to smile back. Even if one had had somehow attempted not to return the look, I doubt it would have been humanly possible.
Her elation took up residence in my heart. Upon exit from the carousel structure, she –along with all seven other polite kids – offered a verbal thank you. Talk about double whipped cream on the pie…both cheerful and considerate. You can’t very well top that.
Yes, there is often plenty to be stressed about. But if you watch for it, a simple little smile may just pop up when you need it most, like the perfect elixir for a bad cough. Let it soak in and destress you. You’ll be glad you did.