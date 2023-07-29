SARA KOOPMAN, 5, takes a flag from Maximum Promotions, a flags and flagpoles company from Sioux Falls, during the Village Creek Days parade in Chester on Saturday. Village Creek Days held its second annual celebration from Friday to Sunday, with games, meals, live music, a vendor hall, a parade and more.
For several attendees, including long-time area residents, Village Creek Days is a way to bring families together in their small community.
Lois Coomes has lived on a farm outside of Chester for about 65 years. While she wasn’t able to come last year, she decided to go to Village Creek Days this year after hearing about it through her card club.
“I think it’s wonderful for a small community to do something like this, especially a farming community, and see all of them come and enjoy it,” she said.
Coomes said she hopes this new community-centric event continues for several years, and she wants to see it grow.
“Today was wonderful,” she said.
Jenna Baumberger attended Village Creek Days for the first time this year. Her husband is a Chester native, and they spent the day with their children and nieces.
“I think it just brings the community together and other people into small communities,” Baumberger said.
She said it can sometimes be difficult for small towns to keep their communities engaged, but events like this bring people together.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s good for them [my children] to see the community together and have fun activities for the kids,” she said.
Barb Wheeler said she grew up around Chester but has since moved to Sioux Falls. She heard about Village Creek Days from family that still live in the area.
“[I] came back to see friends, people from the church. It’s good for the community, and I think it’s better than last year,” she said. “People are more involved, and more people came. It’s been fun.”
Mary Ann Hearn said community events like Village Creek Days are a time to connect and re-connect with old friends and relatives.
“It gives you a chance to see people you don’t see every day, that you haven’t seen for years,” she said.