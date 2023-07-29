Village Creek Days.jpg

SARA KOOPMAN, 5, takes a flag from Maximum Promotions, a flags and flagpoles company from Sioux Falls, during the Village Creek Days parade in Chester on Saturday. Village Creek Days held its second annual celebration from Friday to Sunday, with games, meals, live music, a vendor hall, a parade and more.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Village Creek Days held its second annual celebration from Friday to Sunday, bringing in people from around the region to enjoy a parade, music, vendors and more.

For several attendees, including long-time area residents, Village Creek Days is a way to bring families together in their small community.