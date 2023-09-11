"Bergie" at DSU

"LOVE ISLAND" sensation Carsten Bergersen,middle, visited his alma mater Dakota State University with his new girlfriend Taylor Smith, right, for a speaking event on their experience with the reality T.V. show. Here, Bergersen stands with members of DSU's Tri Beta Honor Society, an organization he took part in while attending the college.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Imagine staying on an island resort surrounded by cameras with no connection to the outside world, all while attempting to find a genuinely loving relationship. This is the premise of Peacock's "Love Island USA," an American spinoff of the popular British reality show, and for former Madison resident Carsten Bergersen, 23, it was an experience he'll never forget.

Bergersen, affectionately titled "Bergie" on the show, was one of 10 initial competitors seeking love on the island villa in Fiji. As the show progressed, Bergersen emerged as a fan favorite, winning over viewers with his sincerity and midwestern charm.