"LOVE ISLAND" sensation Carsten Bergersen,middle, visited his alma mater Dakota State University with his new girlfriend Taylor Smith, right, for a speaking event on their experience with the reality T.V. show. Here, Bergersen stands with members of DSU's Tri Beta Honor Society, an organization he took part in while attending the college.
Imagine staying on an island resort surrounded by cameras with no connection to the outside world, all while attempting to find a genuinely loving relationship. This is the premise of Peacock's "Love Island USA," an American spinoff of the popular British reality show, and for former Madison resident Carsten Bergersen, 23, it was an experience he'll never forget.
Bergersen, affectionately titled "Bergie" on the show, was one of 10 initial competitors seeking love on the island villa in Fiji. As the show progressed, Bergersen emerged as a fan favorite, winning over viewers with his sincerity and midwestern charm.
Despite nearly leaving the villa in the first episode, his endearing personality earned him a second chance, with Bergersen ultimately finishing third in the competition. More importantly, Bergersen left the show with a new girlfriend in 24-year-old Taylor Smith.
On Friday, the couple visited Bergersen's alma mater Dakota State University (DSU) for a speaking event that offered guests a peak behind the "Love Island" curtain, as well as a chance to ask them about their newfound relationship.
DSU Director of Admissions Amber Schmidt and Admissions Specialist Hannah Viet led the discussion, with Bergersen and Smith opening up on the personal growth they experienced during the show.
"My self-confidence with women is definitely different," Bergersen said. "I think it was a great experience all around."
As a self-professed "awkward" person, Bergersen admitted early on that he'd never really had a serious relationship prior to joining "Love Island." He added that the show forced him to get out of his comfort zone and earnestly express himself, a change Smith took intimate notice of.
"He has transformed," Smith told the crowd.
Originally from Orange County, California, Smith resides in Dallas, Texas, where she works as a patient coordinator for a local dermatologist. Smith joined the show as one of several midseason "bombshells," with her relationship with Bergersen starting to blossom in subsequent episodes.
"The first episode I knew he was on of my tops," Smith added.
Bergersen explained that in their first conversations, it was a bit difficult for Smith to fully open up to him, as she also had a lack of experience when it came to long-term relationships. However, once the walls came down, the possibilities of their relationship began to reveal themselves.
Since leaving the show, the couple commented that they've had to adjust to their recently obtained status as internet sensations. During his near two months on the island, Bergersen has amassed almost 90,000 followers on Instagram, with Smith gaining over 40,000.
Contestants are not permitted the use of their cell phones during the show, and Bergersen reported having around 20,000 direct messages (DMs) waiting for him when it wrapped.
While Bergersen was initially embarrassed in his lack of romantic experience, he remarked that these messages gave him a new perspective, as they were filled with solidarity from men in his same age group with similar struggles.
"Those are the best DMs that I ever get, just people that are also out there struggling and trying to find their person," Bergersen said.
Bergersen graduated from DSU in 2022, where he played on their football team and served as an officer in their Tri Beta Honor Society. During this time, he also worked as a manager at the Madison Dairy Queen.
Currently, the couple is planning a long-distance relationship while they figure out a way to move closer together, something Bergersen stated he is willing to do for "his person."
In the meantime, they are embarking on a cross-country trip to visit each other's families in Minnesota, Florida, California and Texas.