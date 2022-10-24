Weed board to meet Wed. Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake County Weed & Pest Board will meet on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Lake County Highway Department lunch room.The board will discuss a noxious weeds declaration, 2023 budget and Hildebrandt/Schut terms. Time will be allowed for open discussion. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Letter to the editor Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales East River Electric Employees Earn MREA LIFEGuard Award Dine Out to Donate raises $4,700 Wilson: Cyber attack could undermine national confidence Two petitions filed for ORR school board election City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday Prep Sports Roundup: Madison falls to EPJ 3-1 Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists