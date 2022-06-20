The initial assessment is good. Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson has achieved his initial goal of making the county’s paved roads safe.
“They’re in great shape for county roads,” reported Ben Steffen with Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) last week while demonstrating his company’s services to county commissioners. “I’ve seen much worse.”
Nelson said local motorists don’t appreciate the condition of the county’s roads because they are comparing them to roads in counties which have a larger tax base.
“We’re surrounded by counties with bigger budgets,” he observed. “That’s our problem.”
Last September, Lake County commissioners approved the recommendation submitted by the Lake County Highway Advisory Committee to hire IMS to develop a management plan for the county’s paved roads. At the time, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported the company ranks the condition of paved roads and provides a budget analysis.
The first step in achieving this objective was taken earlier this month when an IMS crew drove Lake County’s paved roads in a white van with flashing lights that had some unusual gizmos attached. A DMI – or distance measuring instrument – affixed to the rear left wheel both located the vehicle using GPS technology and acted as a switch for the system used to evaluate the roads.
“If this isn’t moving,” Steffen said, pointing to the DMI, “this isn’t taking pictures.”
The laser crack measuring system to which he pointed was affixed to the top of the van and extended over the back doors. Cables connected the external cameras and laser devices to more technological gadgetry inside the van, including monitors where Steffen could review the images.
“It scans the road for every crack or bump or distress in the road,” Steffen explained. “It measures the ride-ability of the road using a federally-mandated scale.”
While the device is scanning the roads, the van travels no faster than 30 mph. A more common speed is 15–20 mph. The company was hired to evaluate 220 miles of roadway in Lake County, according to Gust, so two short sections of roadway – including the bypass – were scanned twice.
IMS used a GPS map provided by the county as the starting point. While the device was scanning the roads, the crew also did a visual inspection, leaving points on the map and adding notes. All of the images and notes will be assessed, and Lake County will receive a report.
“You’re going to get a spreadsheet analysis,” Steffen said. It will include a 5-year plan, a 10-year plan and be designed to allow the county to explore options depending upon financial resources available.
“We will provide you with how to spend your money the most wisely,” Steffen explained. “It will take into account the whole budget.”
Nelson said this type of management plan will take stress off him by providing an objective analysis of the roadways to justify the decisions which are made. The county’s 5-year road and bridge plan underwent significant changes after he was hired, generating dissatisfaction in some parts of the county.
“If we can Band-Aid the low-traffic roads and repair the high-traffic roads, that’s where we need to focus our money,” he said in an interview last fall, explaining his priorities.
A demonstration for commissioners had initially been scheduled during a regular meeting on June 9, but it had to be rescheduled. Last week, the IMS crew met with commissioners one or two at a time to ensure a quorum wasn’t present at any given time.
Steffen showed commissioners an example of the images collected and explained how they are interpreted. He also explained what IMS will provide when an analysis of the raw data has been completed.