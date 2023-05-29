ST. PETER ON THE PRAIRIE President Charlie Johnson (left) stands with Sergeant First Class Chance Ragsdale, the keynote speaker of St. Peter's annual Memorial Remembrance Program that took place Wednesday.
Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was first known, has been observed in the U.S. since the mid- to late 1860s. The holiday initially honored the tremendous losses of the Civil War, with citizens around the country decorating gravesites with flowers, wreaths and flags.
Around 20 years after the first Memorial Day celebrations, the St. Peter Lutheran Church congregation was formed in Lake County. In 1948, only a few years removed from World War II, the congregation finished construction on a stone church that still stands; each year, a Memorial Day Remembrance Program is held on the grounds.
“The St. Peter Lutheran Church conducted its last services in the spring of 2017, and then shortly thereafter, a non-profit took over ownership of the one-acre property where the church stands,” St. Peter on the Prairie President Charlie Johnson said at the event last Wednesday.
As a nonprofit, St. Peter on the Prairie has devoted itself to upholding the longstanding legacy of the church. Despite losing its congregation, the property is still maintained and utilized as a venue for gatherings, weddings and other events.
Johnson said that the organization is governed by an eight-person board including Vice President Sue Janssen, Secretary Retha Thrun and Treasurer Kari Clem, as well as Jerome Kipp, Cheryl Iverson, Adell Hakeman and Jenny Beyer.
The memorial program began with a prayer led by Jim Iverson, who grew up attending the church and spent 38 years as the administrator of Bethel Lutheran Home.
Throughout the program, guests took park in several patriotic songs such as “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee,” “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” with piano provided by Karen Freier.
The keynote speaker was Sergeant First Class Chance Ragsdale. Since 2019, Ragsdale has operated as the Readiness NCO (non-commissioned officer) for the South Dakota National Guard’s 211th Engineer Company in Madison.
Ragsdale began his military journey shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, going on to serve a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ragsdale shared personal stories from his time overseas while emphasizing how National Guard members dedicate their lives to serving both their country and communities.
The night also featured announcements for St. Peter on the Prairie’s upcoming events.
Johnson noted that 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the stone church’s construction, with a celebration planned for June 25. He added that guests will be able to see the newly remodeled, handicapped accessible bathroom, a church history room and a new bride’s room. The event will last from 1-4 p.m.
The Wine & Field Dinner will be held July 28, while the annual Prairie Fest will begin Sept. 10.
The program closed with “Taps” by Jackie Miles. Guests then moved to the basement for a brief social hour before making their way to the cemetery for the time-honored tradition of decorating the gravesites.