St. Peter on the Prairie Memorial Remembrance Program 2023

ST. PETER ON THE PRAIRIE President Charlie Johnson (left) stands with Sergeant First Class Chance Ragsdale, the keynote speaker of St. Peter's annual Memorial Remembrance Program that took place Wednesday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was first known, has been observed in the U.S. since the mid- to late 1860s. The holiday initially honored the tremendous losses of the Civil War, with citizens around the country decorating gravesites with flowers, wreaths and flags.

Around 20 years after the first Memorial Day celebrations, the St. Peter Lutheran Church congregation was formed in Lake County. In 1948, only a few years removed from World War II, the congregation finished construction on a stone church that still stands; each year, a Memorial Day Remembrance Program is held on the grounds.