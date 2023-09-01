MadLabs Open House

CHARLIE JOHNSON (seated) pilots a tractor in virtual reality during Dakota State University's MadLabs open house Thursday. The VR demonstration was led by CNH Industrial's Connected Vehicle Product Security Engineer (CVPSE) Rami Riashy.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since its founding nearly five years ago, Dakota State University's Madison Cyber Labs, or MadLabs, have been using the power of technology across numerous fields.

The facility's 17 labs are brimming with cutting-edge equipment, and now they are working to bring them to literal fields.