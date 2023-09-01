CHARLIE JOHNSON (seated) pilots a tractor in virtual reality during Dakota State University's MadLabs open house Thursday. The VR demonstration was led by CNH Industrial's Connected Vehicle Product Security Engineer (CVPSE) Rami Riashy.
Since its founding nearly five years ago, Dakota State University's Madison Cyber Labs, or MadLabs, have been using the power of technology across numerous fields.
The facility's 17 labs are brimming with cutting-edge equipment, and now they are working to bring them to literal fields.
As part of Thursday's Ag Bowl celebration, DSU hosted a MadLabs open house where the community could speak with representatives from each of the facility's labs. A new addition to this group was from DSU's CyberAg initiative.
This initiative was created last year as a partnership between DSU and South Dakota State University. It was accompanied by $1.25 million in State funding split between the two universities to develop undergraduate and graduate curricula, research opportunities and outreach programming to address agricultural security threats.
Given DSU's reputation as a center of excellence in cybersecurity, and SDSU's as a leader in precision agriculture, the pairing seemed a perfect fit.
At the open house, DSU showcased the potential of this program through simulations in virtual reality. Guests put on headsets and stepped into specialized chairs complete with control panels and found themselves behind the wheel of tractors and combines.
"In this machine, I'm simulating the entire vehicle," CNH Industrial's Connected Vehicle Product Security Engineer (CVPSE) Rami Riashy explained. "You can test every vehicle, every internet, every farming season in a test bed like this."
Precision agriculture uses information technology like auto guidance through GPS and remote farming from computers or mobile devices to strengthen productivity by mitigating human error.
According to a provided document, "precision farming links equipment, land and people by transforming a single machine in a complete system. Precision technology allows farmers to control the accuracy of their equipment down to the square inch, year after year. The results: greater efficiency, higher productivity and increased profitability."
The applications of this technology are numerous, as the specialized software and IT equipment present in modern equipment gathers real-time data on the conditions of crops, soil and ambient air, along with other relevant information.
This data can then be used to streamline agricultural mapping/field scouting, soil sampling and analysis, weather monitoring and other critical aspects of farm work.
Charlie Johnson, whose operation Johnson Farms was named this year's Ag Bowl Captains, showed enthusiasm for the new technology, putting on one of the VR headsets to pilot a vehicle he'd driven in person many times.
"This is a little beyond my scope, to be honest with you," Johnson joked, adding that he's eager to see what the next generation can accomplish through these impressive advancements.
Another important aspect of the CyberAg initiative is security, which DSU President José-Marie Griffiths said is more important than ever as the agricultural sector further embraces technology.
"I would say that the agricultural industry as a whole has been a little bit late to thinking about cybersecurity. They're getting their vehicles out there, but they haven't really thought about securing them," Griffiths added.
With agriculture's increased reliance on communication technology, especially items like satellite GPS, new vulnerabilities to cyberattacks have emerged.
As an example, Griffiths described a recent incident in Ukraine where, prior to a physical attack, Russian forces "killed" the satellite and internet for the area, leaving farm equipment immobile and the crops to rot.
"Agriculture needs to be protected as much as water, inpatient and everything else," she said.