Both Lake Madison and Lake Herman are in low water mode, according to District Parks Manager John Bame.
“This is the lowest I’ve seen it,” he said on Friday morning as he worked with a parks colleague to improve the boat ramp at Johnson’s Point.
Bame qualified that statement by saying he’s only been in the district for 10 years, but he noted boaters need to take care. This warning is especially important for those with larger recreational boats.
Bame doesn’t want to discourage people from enjoying the lakes, because he’s been out with his sons tubing and they have had fun. He simply wants them to be aware of current conditions.
Lake Herman is shallow. In the bay between the state park peninsula and Dirk’s Resort Campground, the water is no deeper than three and a half feet in most areas with some shallower areas. In the northern part of the lake, Bame estimates the water is no deeper than five or six feet in most areas.
When swimming, he can stand on the bottom in many areas. In areas where the water is over his head, he doesn’t believe it’s deeper than seven feet.
Bame has been working with other parks personnel this week to keep the public ramps on Lake Madison open. He does recommend that boaters use the Payne boat ramp on the western side of the lake or the boat ramp at Walker’s Point Recreation Area.
At Johnson’s Point, the water is so low that little of the concrete ramp remains in the water, and the water is only knee deep several yards beyond the ramp. On Friday morning, parks personnel were working to remove debris near the bottom of the ramp so it can be used for smaller boats, such as fishing boats.
At the Payne boat ramp and Walker’s Point, they worked this week to fill holes created by power loading boats onto trailers.
“The churning on the end of the ramp makes a hole,” Bame explained. With low water shortening the portion of the ramp in the water, trailers are dropping into that hole. In both places, the water is no deeper than 2.5 feet at the end of the ramp.
“It’s going to be tough to get your boat off the water,” he said. “Normally, there are four and a half feet of water at the end of the ramp.”
Considering the current conditions, Bame recommends boaters winch their boats onto trailers rather than attempt to power load them. He also recommends that with lower water levels, boaters keep in mind the sandbars that come off many of the points.
Finally, he recommends homeowners with private boat docks keep an eye on water levels so they are able to remove their boats at the end of the season. Until that time, he does not want to discourage people from enjoying time on the area lakes.
“Access is quite tough, but we’re going to do our best to keep it open,” Bame said.