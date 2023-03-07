Lake County’s roads will decrease in quality if the county doesn’t increase the highway department’s budget, according to a draft report presented by Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.

After discussing ways to raise the county’s revenue at the commission’s last meeting, Gust showed commissioners several charts from a draft report by Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) to show commissioners how much money might be needed to maintain county roads at their current quality during the Tuesday, March 7 meeting.