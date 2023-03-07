Lake County’s roads will decrease in quality if the county doesn’t increase the highway department’s budget, according to a draft report presented by Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
After discussing ways to raise the county’s revenue at the commission’s last meeting, Gust showed commissioners several charts from a draft report by Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) to show commissioners how much money might be needed to maintain county roads at their current quality during the Tuesday, March 7 meeting.
Gust said she hopes to present IMS’s final report at the next meeting. The county signed an agreement with IMS, which is based in Arizona, in October 2021 to inspect the county’s roads, analyze their quality and prepare a five-year outlook on what is needed to maintain them. IMS inspected the roads in June 2022.
As of the summer road inspection, the report states, the average quality of the county’s paved roads was rated 65 out of 100 on the Pavement Condition Index. At that time, 22% were rated “excellent,” 11% were rated “very good,” 10% were rated “good,” 22% were rated “fair,” almost 25% were rated “marginal,” 5% were “poor” and none were “very poor.”
Roads rated “poor” or “very poor” are considered “backlogged” and require significant repair and maintenance. Currently, 5% of county roads are backlogged, according to the draft report.
Within 5 years, the average quality of the paved roads will decrease from 65 to 60, and the backlog will rise from 5% to 28%, if the county does not increase its highway budget to pay for additional road repair and maintenance. One chart indicates the county will need to double its budget for road repair within the next five years to maintain an average quality of 63 with a backlog of 22%.
“Where we’re at right now, we’re just going backward fast,” said Commissioner Adam Leighton.
The county has not taken action to raise property taxes to pay for road repair and other services yet, but it will likely do so before mid-July, according to the commission’s discussion.
Commissioners also heard from Todd Kays, the executive director for the First District Association of Local Governments, who told the LCC about his organization’s results for 2022. The First District Association of Local Governments, in exchange for dues and fees, works with the 11 member counties in east and northeast South Dakota to perform studies, improve business development and apply for grants, among other activities.
In 2022, the organization helped the county receive $6,286,761 in grants, according to Kays. The county paid $32,361 in dues, Kays’ report said, meaning the county received $194.27 in grants for every dollar spent on dues. But, 2022 was an “anomaly.”
The average return on investment is $35.42 for every dollar spent, but this year was an outlier due to the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kays said. ARPA was a federal bill passed to help the country fight and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake County Commission will next meet Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m. in the County Courthouse’s commission meeting room.
In other business:
*The LCC received notice that the 24/7 Sobriety Program in Lake County received a staffing grant of $10,000. Participants must pay to be in the program, but the breath tests are administered by county staff members, whose wages the grant will help cover.
*Maria Schwader of the Department of Legislative Audit presented her findings for 2020 and 2021 audit of Lake County.
*April Lund was hired to the State’s Attorney office as a victim witness assistant and records and administrative specialist.