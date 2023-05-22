Three area drivers all placed second in their respective A-Features over the weekend. Wentworth’s Ron Howe, Madison’s Matt Steuerwald and Howard’s Justin Karlen claimed runner-up honors at I-90 Speedway, Huset’s Speedway and Miller Central Speedway, respectively.

Howe had a good night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. He piloted his Late Model Street Stock car to a second-place finish in the A-Feature behind only Colby Klassen of Little Rock, Iowa.