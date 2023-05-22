Three area drivers all placed second in their respective A-Features over the weekend. Wentworth’s Ron Howe, Madison’s Matt Steuerwald and Howard’s Justin Karlen claimed runner-up honors at I-90 Speedway, Huset’s Speedway and Miller Central Speedway, respectively.
Howe had a good night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. He piloted his Late Model Street Stock car to a second-place finish in the A-Feature behind only Colby Klassen of Little Rock, Iowa.
Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the A-Feature.
Steuerwald had a rough night at I-90 Speedway; he did not finish his heat race or the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Klassen.
Howe finished third in his heat race while Martin was fourth. Winning heat races were Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater; Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls; and J.J. Zebell of Parker.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint cars, Madison’s Nick Barger had a good night as he placed third in the A-Feature and third in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford. Colman’s Chris Shoenrock did not finish the A-Feature.
Ramsie Shoenrock of Colman placed ninth in the B-Feature while Madison’s Jeridan Jordahl did not finish the race. Madison’s Nate Barger did not start the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was John Lambertz of Sioux Falls.
C. Shoenrock was fourth in his heat while R. Shoenrock was seventh. Jordahl was fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Blaine Stegenga, Valley Springs; Ryan Serrao, Humblodt; Dan Carsrud, Colton; and Goos, Jr.
Madison’s Doug Wallis placed seventh in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature on Saturday night. Winning the race was Dustin Kruse of Baltic.
Wallis placed second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Kruse, Wade Wright of Ravinia; Tyle Tesch, Lennox; and Tanner Koster, Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Travis Christensen raced to a fifth-place finish in the A-Feature of the USRA Hobby Stock class. Winning the race was Tracy Halouska of Sioux Falls.
Christensen placed second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Halouska; Blake Schneekloth, Brandon; and Bill Christensen of Garretson.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
After having a disappointing night at I-90 Speedway on Saturday night, the luck turned around for Steuerwald at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday night. Steuerwald finished second in the A-Feature behind only Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock class.
Howe placed 10th in the A-Feature.
Steuerwald picked up a heat race win along with Dan Jensen of Humboldt and Zebill of Parker. Howe was fifth in his heat race.
Two area drivers placed in the top 10 in the 410 Outlaw A-Feature on Sunday. Nunda’s Cody Hansen was eighth and Ramona’s Ryan Bickett was ninth. Dusty Zomer driving the Jeremiah Jordahl 3j sprinter did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Chase Randall of Waco, Texas.
Zomer won the B-Feature and Bickett placed fourth in the B-Feature. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray was sixth in the B-Feature as he just missed transferring to the A-Feature.
Hansen was fifth in his heat race while Bickett and Zomer each placed sixth. McGillivray was seventh in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Randall, Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, Mo.; Tim Estenson, Fargo, N.D.: and Brooke Tatnell, San Suuci, NSW.
Nick Barger claimed a heat race win in the Wyffels Hybris Racesver Sprint class. Other heat race winners were Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls; Carsrud; and Luke Nellis, Forest Lake, Minn.
Barger was 10th in the A-Feature and Brandon Bosma of Rock Rapids, Iowa, won the A-Feature.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Karlen placed second in the Wissota Lake Model race on Saturday night at Miller. Chad Becker of Aberdeen won the race.
Karlen was fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Becker and Dustin Arthur of St. Lawrence.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed 11th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature. Winning the race was Maria Broksieck of Goodwin.
Clements finished fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Clifford Houser, Kimball; Jodie Michaelsohn, Aberdeen; and Broc Stout, Winner.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Karlen finished the weekend on Sunday night at Casino Speedway in Watertown. He placed fifth in the A-Feature and third in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Curt Kranz of Watertown.
Winning Wissota Late Model heats were Dave Thomas, Aberdeen; and Chuck Swenson, Watertown.
Madison’s Matt Jeratowski placed eighth in the Wissota Modified A-Feature on Sunday night. Joseph Thomas of Fargo, N.D., won the race.
Jeratowski placed fifth in his heat while Kenny Mayer of Goodwin and Tony Konold of Clear Lake picked up wins.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Zomer picked up the win in the B-Feature in the 410 Outlaw Sprints division on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa. With the win, Zomer qualified for the A-Feature and placed 16th in the race.
Winning the A-Feature was Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo.
Zomer was sixth in his heat race. Heat race winners were Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls; Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; Michael Kofold, Penngrove, Calif.; and Justin Henderson, Tea.
WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY
Zomer started the racing week at the Wayne County Speedway at Orrville, Ohio, on Tuesday night. He placed seventh in the C-Feature and Ricky Peterson of Dawson, Ohio, won the race.
Zomer finished 11th in his heat race.
Winning the A-Feature was NASCAR star Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif.