Each year, seniors at Chester Area High School set their sights on graduation. During this time, preparations are made for post-high school education or career paths as students close in on their final semester. One of the last milestones of their time in high school is their senior project, which is completed as part of the school’s English curriculum.
For this project, students are allowed to pick a topic or content area of their choice. Once the selection is made, they begin work on crafting a research paper as well as a portfolio for their project. All of this culminates into a series of public presentations that usually take place in March.
According to Chester Elementary School Principal JoAnn Alverson, topics range from job shadowing, fixing up motors and trying something new like baking to working with students in the elementary school and countless others.
Every senior is required to complete a project, yet occasionally one comes along that grows into something a little bit more.
This is the case for Lexis Siemonsma, whose project “The Pegasus Pantry” is providing children in need with ready-to-eat or minimal-preparation food items.
Alverson said that the project started as a food drive where items were donated to a local charitable organization. After the project saw success, Siemonsma and the school decided to utilize these items for the creation of a food supply to be made available to students at any age level and for any reason.
To go along with this, Siemonsma issued a collection challenge for the elementary grade levels to see who could accumulate the most items.
Alverson noted that the 4th- and 5th-grade classes tied, each with 91 items collected. In response, participating students were rewarded with an ice cream party on Monday afternoon. The Dairy Queen in Madison donated Dilly Bars for the special occasion.
Moving forward, the “Pegasus Pantry” will offer quick and easy service for students and is available at all times.
Alverson praised the project: “I think it will be a highly valued addition. Making sure our students have what they need is the first step in providing a well-rounded educational experience.”