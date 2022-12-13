Each year, seniors at Chester Area High School set their sights on graduation. During this time, preparations are made for post-high school education or career paths as students close in on their final semester. One of the last milestones of their time in high school is their senior project, which is completed as part of the school’s English curriculum.

For this project, students are allowed to pick a topic or content area of their choice. Once the selection is made, they begin work on crafting a research paper as well as a portfolio for their project. All of this culminates into a series of public presentations that usually take place in March.