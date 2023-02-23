The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association announced the first-round pairings for the 2023 state tournament to be held this weekend in Madison.
First-round pool play will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Madison High School with “C” division opponents Faulkton vs. Sturgis Scooptown and Sioux Falls Avalanche squaring off against Lake Preston New Horizon Lounge.
“B” division games will begin at 11:20 a.m. with Corsica Rexwinkel Concrete playing Huron Michelob Ultra and Wolsey Warkings facing Clear Lake Swenson Welding.
“A” division games will start at 12:45 p.m. with Sioux Falls Quoin Bank taking on Rapid City HESAPA and Mitchell challenging Rapid City We Are Farmers.
First-round action continues at 2:10 p.m. with Watertown Waterboys facing the loser of game 1 and Dell Rapids vs. the loser of game 3.
At 3:30 p.m., Redfield Haider Construction will square off against the loser of game 4, and Watertown Foothills Contracting will play the loser of game 5.
The annual Legends game will begin at 5 p.m. along with recognition of 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees Keith Gall of Redfield, Paul Ortman of Sioux Falls and Matt Wilber of Mitchell. The 2023 Distinguished Service Award honoree is Larry Twiss of Doland.
Saturday night will feature the Madison “C” host team facing the loser of game 2 at 6 p.m., and the Madison “A” host team facing the loser of game 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday with remaining first-round games beginning at 11 a.m., with the “C,” “B” and “A” championship games scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.