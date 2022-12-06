Shantel Krebs will be the fall commencement speaker at Dakota State University on Saturday.
Commencement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse; a Hooding Ceremony for graduate students will take place at 9 a.m. in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Since graduating from DSU in 1998, Krebs has had successful careers in many fields – the health-care industry, business consulting and entrepreneurship, and roles in state politics as a state representative, state senator and the 28th secretary of state. For her contributions to the state, she was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in September.
Krebs is currently leading the Avera Academy, a pipeline initiative she created that encourages students to develop a passion for health-care careers. She is also actively volunteering with the Miss America Organization as CEO.
With each of these roles, she combines her servant’s heart and businessperson’s head to improve the lives of those around her. She will draw from her varied experiences to speak with DSU graduates about “The University of Life.”
DSU will honor Sioux Falls attorney Rollyn Samp, who had a pivotal role in the path that DSU is on today.
In the early 1980s, Samp knew that there would be a tremendous need in the future for people proficient in computer skills. He suggested to then-Gov. Bill Janklow that DSU’s mission be changed to focus on computer education. That 1984 mission change set the foundation for the rising special focus school DSU is today. He will be awarded the Honorary Doctor of Public Service.
The 198 students who will graduate on Saturday are receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees, as well as certificates.
Alumnus Tom Nielsen, the associate director of alumni and external engagement, will induct the new graduates into the Alumni Association. Regent Tony Venhuizen, from the South Dakota Board of Regents, will confer the degrees.