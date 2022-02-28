The deadline that requires all bills to pass the house of origin has passed, so House standing committees will move on to hearing and voting to pass or kill Senate bills.
SB101, which is an act that would allow 18-year-old workers to sell and serve alcoholic beverages as long as 50% of the business’ sales are from products other than alcohol, passed the House. I was in opposition to this legislation and it did pass with a vote of 43-23.
Another bill that passed both houses was SB68 that revises holiday pay for state employees. The legislation passed both houses and will be sent to the governor’s desk.
There has been discussion in the recent years about work to be done on Capitol Lake near the Capitol building. A proposed bill asks for $500,000 in state funds and $2 million in federal money to fund the Bureau of Administration’s master plan to dredge Capitol Lake and install a pipeline to bring in water from the Missouri River.
This approach would involve permanently plugging the Flaming Fountain Memorial Well that would inhibit any plans to restart the natural gas flame that makes the memorial so unique.
Testimony was given to the House Judiciary committee by a current legislator whose grandmother was hit and killed by a person under the influence. A series of bills, HB1230-1233, were brought which sought to make some changes to laws regarding an individual who has had multiple DUI offenses. HB1232 & HB1233 were passed out of committee and through the full House and will be heard next week in Senate Judiciary for their consideration.
On Thursday afternoon, the House Select Committee on Investigation for the impeachment hearings of Attorney General Ravnsborg met for the seventh time. Three hours of public testimony were heard from Tim Bormann from the Attorney General’s office and David Natvig from the Department of Criminal Investigation along with prosecutors, Emily Sovell and Michael Moore. The next special committee has set its next meeting for March 10.
Gov. Noem recently announced the start of the South Dakota Citizen Portal that will provide modern services for state citizens. The project works to update the state’s digital infrastructure to defend systems against cybersecurity risks. People will be able to easily access state agency services that are regularly visited. Current services include childcare assistance and broadband program information.
This portal also has a live agent online which will help citizens find services they need, as well as an assistance hotline. The governor said she wishes for “South Dakota to be a leader in citizen-focused digital government” when the portal is launched.
March 3 is the last day for bills to be heard in either house, so budget negotiations will take up the remainder of this year’s session.
I want to thank my constituents for their input and support.