Carsen Fedeler was having a good day when he bowled last Wednesday. The Special Olympics athlete started out with a score of 160, followed that with another 160 game and ended with a 182.
“He can beat me a lot because I’m not very competitive,” his mother, Melinda Fedeler, said.
Carsen’s dad, on the other hand, is competitive. Jeremey Fedeler bowls a couple of nights a week and usually scores between 190 and 200.
Carsen, a 15-year-old freshman at Madison High School with developmental disabilities, has grown up in a bowling alley and took to the sport like a duck to water.
“He started bowling when he was five,” Melinda Fedeler said.
He joined Special Olympics as soon as he was old enough to compete at the suggestion of the special education teachers at Madison Elementary. Since then, he’s won seven gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals in state competition.
Carsen also competes in track and field and bocce. In his bedroom, he has a shelf which holds his trophies. On the pegs under the shelf, he can hang the numerous medals he’s won in the various sports at both the regional and state level.
Fedeler said that being involved in Special Olympics has been beneficial for her introverted son, helping him socially at school.
“Interacting with kids who have similar social skills is good for him,” she indicated. It also allows him to participate in sports, which wouldn’t be possible in school.
Seeing this, both she and her husband are actively involved in supporting and raising funds for the Special Olympics.
“The athletes don’t have to pay for anything,” Fedeler said.
This enables everyone to participate. The organization pays for renting facilities and for covering expenses related to competing, such as travel and registration fees.
The annual Madison fund-raiser, “Strikes for Special Olympics,” is fast approaching. Organizers are busy contacting supporters and promoting the event.
“It’s a fun day for anybody to come out and bowl,” Fedeler said.
Strikes for Special Olympics will be held on April 9 at Cherry Lanes in Madison. The cost is $40 per participant. This covers bowling and shoes, an event T-shirt, a snack and water.
COVID safety precautions will be taken. This will include social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and disinfecting surfaces, bowling balls and shoes between shifts. Masks will either be recommended or required depending upon conditions at the time of the event.
“The athletes will be out here to bowl with people,” Fedeler indicated.
As a Special Olympics coach, she believes this will be a wonderful opportunity for community members and athletes alike. As a coach, she has taken classes to learn about the sports and about working with athletes.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned was remembering to distance yourself from the athletes,” she stated.
Learning how the athletes prefer to interact with others is key to helping them have an enjoyable experience. She illustrated with the example of physical contact. Some athletes do not want to be touched.
“We watch them and see what they do,” Fedeler said, explaining how individuals can learn to interact with the Special Olympics athletes.
Watching is also an important part of being the parent of a Special Olympics athlete, she indicated, noting how much pleasure she derives from this.
“I enjoy watching him have fun and being able to participate,” Fedeler said. “I’m a big sports person. I enjoy going to all the activities.”
Those who wish to participate in Strikes for Special Olympics are encouraged to contact Connie Daniel to register by March 18. This will ensure enough T-shirts are available for the participants.
Daniel can be reached at 605-291-9654 or at Connie.J.Daniel@hotmail.com.