In 1963, National Small Business Week was created with a presidential proclamation to honor those who embody the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay issued an identical proclamation at one of the last city commission meetings, highlighting the city’s own collection of successful small businesses. One of these is Amerigroup Financial, which is headed by Lake Madison residents Roger Cram and Kim Schwenke-Cram.
As an independent insurance marketing company, the couple works to provide their clients with a variety of services, though they specialize in products for Medicare beneficiaries. While they are based out of their home, they are licensed in 26 states, with 14 other agents working under them in Minnesota, Nebraska, Arizona and other states.
“I love educating the senior population and helping them navigate the complicated Medicare and Medicare supplement process,” Kim said. “I like being the person they know they can call, get a return phone call and have their questions answered.”
She and Roger have worked together since 2010, marrying and moving to Madison two years later. Kim had previously owned an American Family Insurance Agency and has been a licensed insurance agent for more than 20 years. She also has extensive experience as a title insurance agent and mortgage loan officer, with her husband serving as the latter as well.
“Kim’s been the number one United Healthcare agent in the state for three years now, and she’ll probably be the number one Humana agent as well with how things are looking,” Roger said.
Prior to his foray into insurance, Roger owned a mortgage company and real estate agency in Phoenix.
In 2019, the couple expanded their services by partnering with San Diego-based Field Marketing Organization (FMO) Bridlewood Insurance. However, their connection to Bridlewood runs deeper than business, as Roger hails from Waterville, Minn., the same town as Bridlewood President and CEO Jeffry Wetzel. Roger said that it was Wetzel who first opened his eyes to the way the Medicare business works.
“At first, we thought it was something to add to what we already offered, but we liked it so much that we just focus on it now,” Roger noted. “We have programs that are zero-cost, so there’s no premium to the customer, and then we have plans that also offer hearing, dental, vision, food and chiropractic care.”
Kim said that since many seniors live on a fixed budget, they enjoy being able to offer products that can save them money, provide additional areas of coverage and allow for more disposable income on a monthly basis.
Roger added that with the rising tide of elder abuse via online and over-the-phone scams, it’s important that seniors have insurance agents they know personally and can trust in their time of need. He noted that the Medicare system can be immensely complicated since policies differ not only from state to state but also from county to county.
Kim added that this keeps them and their agents on their toes as every client’s situation is unique.
A misconception about their business is that they only assist the elderly. Roger said that those who have been disabled for at least two years also qualify for Medicare, adding that around half of their clients come from this demographic.
The couple has also done significant business with veterans, U.S. tribal nations, felons and a multitude of low-income groups. Roger said that while many insurance companies are wary of working with low-income people, he and his wife feel called to help all the same.