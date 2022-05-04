“There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in,” singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen wrote in one of his early poems.
Personal encounters were the crack which let that plagued Northern Ireland for decades. That was the lesson Madison native Leslie Thayer learned while studying at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
“For the majority of people in Northern Ireland, there has been a lot of community building,” she said.
Thayer was an undergraduate at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., working on a degree in political science when she first went to Northern Ireland. Having studied how Brexit, the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, would affect that country, she visited with other students over spring break.
“I felt very comfortable going there. Some of my friends who knew the history were iffy about it,” Thayer indicated.
In Northern Ireland, violence between Catholic nationalists and Protestant loyalists broke out in the 1960s and continued until the Good Friday Agreement was signed and ratified in 1998. In parts of Belfast, tension between the two groups remains.
However, Thayer did not experience that on her first visit. Instead, she found the people to be “enthusiastically hospitable.” When she decided to get a master’s degree, she chose to study there.
“It felt right,” she said. “After I visited and found the program [in conflict transformation and social justice], I thought, ‘This is what I want to do’.”
At Queen’s University, she learned about the work which was done to end the revenge killings, riots and car bombings known as “the Troubles.” However, she also learned what peacebuilding entails, which was important to her as a Catholic.
“There is an obligation in the Church to promote active peacebuilding,” Thayer said. Catholics frequently speak of their denomination as “the Church.”
A negative peace, she said, is one in which physical violence has ceased. This is the definition most frequently embraced by governments. A positive peace is more encompassing.
“We’re also addressing the structural issues that led to the conflict in the first place,” Thayer explained.
In Northern Ireland, the structural issues involved fundamental inequities, according to Thayer. Protestants had better opportunities, including opportunities for better jobs, better housing and better schools. Catholics were part of an oppressed working class; they wanted more rights and less oppression.
“What I learned studying the Troubles and the people ending the Troubles is no one wanted to talk to the terrorists,” Thayer said.
That approach did not work.
“They needed to talk about the things they had done or suffered before a positive peace was going to happen or be sustained,” she explained.
One of the challenges in addressing structural issues involves finding ways to talk about the suffering that has occurred.
“Sometimes suffering happens on both sides. How do we acknowledge that in some instances Group A was the victim and in others they victimized other people?” she asked, stating a fundamental question that must be addressed in peacebuilding.
“They don’t want to be punished for their activities, but they want restitution for the suffering they endured,” Thayer continued.
The clergy were among the first to understand the chasm which existed could only be bridged with dialogue and personal relationships. Among the leaders in these efforts was a Redemptorist priest named Gerry Reynolds, whose work Thayer studied.
Reynolds, who died in 2015, started a group called Unity Pilgrims. These Catholics, after attending Mass each Sunday, would visit various Protestant churches and worship with them.
“A lot of these Protestants had not had a conversation with a Catholic previously,” Thayer explained.
This was a radical shift in the way peacebuilding was approached, she indicated. Previously, pastors had preached from the pulpit that violence was wrong, but didn’t engage in efforts to bring about peace.
“These individuals realized that was never going to work. They needed to know the hearts of the people who were engaged in the violence,” Thayer explained.
As a Catholic in Northern Ireland, she found that Catholic friends related to her first as a Catholic while Protestant friends related to her first as an American. She feels that identity helped her complete her thesis on the peacemaking and the Troubles.
“I think the distance helped me to look at both sides of the conflict without bias, to see that each side had done horrible things to the other side and that there was work still to be done,” Thayer said.