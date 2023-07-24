Several South Dakota legislators are circulating a petition to call a special session on eminent domain reform – but what is eminent domain, and why is it a hot-button issue right now?
Eminent domain is when governments – including federal, state or local governments – take land from private property owners to use it for a public purpose. Private companies can also be allowed to use eminent domain, depending on the project.
The Fifth Amendment gives the government this right, but the property can only be taken when “just compensation” is provided to the property owner and when the property is being put to “public use.”
In the past, the federal government has used it for projects like government buildings, aqueducts, national parks, railroads and more. Utilities and highways meant for public use can also involve eminent domain.
Eminent domain proceedings begin with condemnation lawsuits. The entity, whether it’s a government or company, files a lawsuit against the property owner whose land they want to use. Often, the proper amount of compensation is decided during the lawsuit.
The concept of eminent domain has been challenged many times, including with numerous showings in the Supreme Court.
One notable example is Kelo v. City of New London. In this 2005 case, the Supreme Court held that a city government was allowed to use eminent domain to seize land and sell that land to a private developer. In this case, the Supreme Court set a precedent that economic development was considered public use under the Fifth Amendment.
Private companies have been able to take advantage of eminent domain in numerous instances. Railroad and utility companies have been able to use eminent domain in order to private public services, and pipelines, including the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, have been designated as common carriers of commodities.
In 2019, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the Iowa Board of Utilities was allowed to authorize Dakota Access LLC to use eminent domain to seize land for a crude oil pipeline.
In South Dakota, another pipeline is causing controversy around the use of eminent domain. This pipeline would not transfer oil; instead, the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would transport liquid carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants, including Dakota Ethanol near Wentworth, to an underground storage site in North Dakota.
Numerous landowners, including many who have spoken at Lake County Commission meetings, oppose the use of eminent domain by a private company. These landowners have also expressed concerns about safety and the environmental impact of the pipeline.
Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions have argued that the pipeline would be safe, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and not have a detrimental effect on landowners.
In Lake County, Summit Carbon has signed agreements with numerous landowners, covering about 93% of the pipeline’s route through the county. But, a few landowners have refused to sign easement agreements.
Earlier this year, Summit Carbon filed condemnation lawsuits against several Lake County landowners, trying to use eminent domain to get access to their land.
The special session, if it goes through, would tackle eminent domain as it concerns carbon dioxide pipelines.
In the 2023 legislative session, several bills were put forward to tackle the issue. Only one made it past its first committee hearing. This bill, HB 1133, did not mention eminent domain directly. Instead, it would have explicitly defined liquid carbon dioxide which was meant to be stored underground as not being a commodity. This would make the Summit Carbon pipeline unable to qualify as a common carrier, which would make any eminent domain proceedings challenging under South Dakota law.
The bill was passed 40-28 in the House but killed 9-0 in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.