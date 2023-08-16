THE NEW OLDHAM-RAMONA-RUTLAND teachers are (back, left) Jason Michel, Kimberly Merrill, Reece Simpson, (front) Amy Woolston, Rachel Waagmeester and Cheyenne Krein. These six teachers are joining the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District for its first year as a consolidated district.
With the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District’s first school year starting Monday, the district is welcoming six new teachers into its ranks.
The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts consolidated earlier this summer and will continue operating two separate K-12 schools in Ramona and Rutland.
On Sept. 12, district taxpayers will vote on a general obligation bond that the district needs to construct a new facility which will house all students.
Six new teachers are entering the district this year, including several first-year teachers and people from the Madison area.
Cheyenne Krein will teach first grade at Oldham-Ramona School. Though originally from Estelline, Krein lives in Volga. She is coming into this teaching position with two degrees, one for early childhood education from South Dakota State University and one for business management from Northern State University. Krein student-taught in the fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms at SDSU and the first- and second-grade classrooms at Volga Christian School. She was also an assistant teacher at GracePoint Preschool in Brookings.
The part of the school year she’s most looking forward to is getting to know the students, staff and community.
Kimberly Merrill is a first-year teacher, taking on second grade at Oldham-Ramona School. Merrill is from Keystone and earned an elementary education degree from Black Hills State University. She did her student teaching at Hill City Elementary School in a kindergarten classroom.
For Merrill, the most exciting part of the upcoming school year is meeting new people within both the school and the community, especially since she moved here just before the school year started.
Jason Michel will teach math for grades 7-12 at Oldham-Ramona. For the past four years, Michel has taught math at Harrisburg High School. He student-taught in Dell Rapids while earning a degree in secondary math education from DSU.
“I’m excited to get back into a smaller school,” he said. “I will enjoy the variety of teaching different classes and getting to build relationships with students as I follow them in their math classes.”
Reece Simpson, another first-year teacher, is from Madison, where he student-taught under Kristie Olson at Madison High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business technology and a secondary education certificate from DSU, and he will be utilizing that to the fullest through teaching grade 6-8 computers, as well as high school business and computers, at both Oldham-Ramona and Rutland sites.
Simpson said he is excited about building relationships with students and faculty and getting involved in the community.
Rachel Waagmeester is also from Madison and a first-year teacher. Currently, she is working toward a master’s degree in the science of educational technology at DSU. Waagmeester will teach fourth grade at Oldham-Ramona, and she student-taught under Kim Sheppard at Madison Middle School.
For Waagmeester, bringing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to the classroom is the most exciting part of the upcoming school year.
“It’s a rising methodology that shifts students into a more inquisitive mindset,” she said. “I believe the students will really enjoy this incorporation, because it allows them to be in the driver’s seat of their own learning. They are able to make new discoveries and connect those discoveries to the world around them.”
The final new teacher is Amy Woolston, who will teach English and language arts for grades 7-12 and advise oral interpretation, assist with one-act play and manage concessions at Oldham-Ramona School. Originally from California, Woolston lived in Hawaii for 15 years before moving into a house right across the street from DSU.
“South Dakota was the focus for me to move with my kids after my husband passed away from cancer in 2002,” she said. “I researched states for access to education, medical care, cost of living and community strengths, and South Dakota came in first place.”
Woolston earned an English degree and teaching credentials for English and art education from DSU. Later, she attended the University of Nebraska for a master’s in art education. Previously, Woolston taught at St Mary’s School in Salem, the Bureau of Indian Education in South Dakota, an international school in Kuwait and at DSU as an adjunct professor.