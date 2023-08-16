New ORR Teachers.jpg

THE NEW OLDHAM-RAMONA-RUTLAND teachers are (back, left) Jason Michel, Kimberly Merrill, Reece Simpson, (front) Amy Woolston, Rachel Waagmeester and Cheyenne Krein. These six teachers are joining the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District for its first year as a consolidated district.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

With the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District’s first school year starting Monday, the district is welcoming six new teachers into its ranks.

The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts consolidated earlier this summer and will continue operating two separate K-12 schools in Ramona and Rutland.