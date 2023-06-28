The Lakeview Industrial Park, spearheaded by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, has been one of Madison’s premier sites of economic development for years. Over the last decade, the park has seen numerous additions, like the new Runnings building, Infotech Solutions and FirstLine Funding Group, as well as notable expansions for groups like Global Polymer and Fox Promo.
Now, the LAIC has discovered a way to potentially facilitate even more growth in the area, which was approved during last Tuesday’s Madison City Commission meeting.
“The LAIC has identified a grant from the EDA [Economic Development Administration], which would be used to construct a new street within the Industrial Park,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “The proposed road would be going from Industry Ave., which would be east of Global Polymer. That would be extended south to the property line a short ways and then all the way west to 455th, or Washington Ave.”
Berreth explained that this new street would allow for property development on both sides. Along with this, the project would include renovations to 455th Ave., which Berreth noted was deteriorating.
The grant itself would cover up to 80% of eligible costs, and LAIC’s goal for application is July 1.
“The LAIC is asking the city to be the primary applicant for this funding,” Berreth said. “We feel we have a pretty good chance at it, and then they would assist us with the implementation process. It’s important to note that it would have to be a city project because it would be a city road at the end.”
LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag, who was in attendance at the commission meeting, noted that they first became aware of the grant when looking at ways to accommodate the contractor suites that are set to be constructed on Industry Ave.’s southern portion.
Rollag said the grant is for between $1 million and $4 million. She added that their first idea for Industry Ave. was deemed too small for EDA funding, which led to the project expanding to its current state.
“It’s a good project, we have the land available and EDA needs to get this money out,” Rollag said. “They have close $60 million, and they have a tight turnaround to distribute these dollars.”
She added that the city is eligible for these funds through unique circumstances, as Madison would usually exceed the grant’s income threshold. However, due to Madison being declared a “disaster county” for 2023 following the derecho last May, the city has gained full eligibility.
During the proposal, City Commissioner Adam Shaw asked if this project would count against the city’s debt limitation. Berreth said that according to Finance Officer Sonya Wilt, this would not be the case.
“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Rollag said. “It’s very exciting to consider that we’d be developing the additional 49 acres that we have left in the park.”
She noted that the LAIC has moved forward with Sioux Falls’ Sayre Associates to put together some of the preliminary engineering that’s required as part of the grant application. This information was presented at the LAIC’s meeting last Thursday.