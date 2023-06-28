Brooke Rollag

The Lakeview Industrial Park, spearheaded by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, has been one of Madison’s premier sites of economic development for years. Over the last decade, the park has seen numerous additions, like the new Runnings building, Infotech Solutions and FirstLine Funding Group, as well as notable expansions for groups like Global Polymer and Fox Promo.

Now, the LAIC has discovered a way to potentially facilitate even more growth in the area, which was approved during last Tuesday’s Madison City Commission meeting.