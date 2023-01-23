Foreign Exchange Students.jpg

STUDENTS Zelie Alexandre (left) of France, Luna Marsella of Spain and Arianna Garbagnati of Italy stand in the lobby of Madison High School on Wednesday. The three juniors are foreign exchange students attending school in Madison for the 2022-23 school year. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Madison High School’s three foreign exchange students say they will carry their cross-cultural memories with them for the rest of their lives.

Luna Marsella of Spain, Zelie Alexandre of France and Arianna Garbagnati of Italy crossed the Atlantic Ocean and left their families behind for a year-long adventure in the United States. The three juniors, who are living with local families, started attending Madison High School at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.