STUDENTS Zelie Alexandre (left) of France, Luna Marsella of Spain and Arianna Garbagnati of Italy stand in the lobby of Madison High School on Wednesday. The three juniors are foreign exchange students attending school in Madison for the 2022-23 school year.
Madison High School’s three foreign exchange students say they will carry their cross-cultural memories with them for the rest of their lives.
Luna Marsella of Spain, Zelie Alexandre of France and Arianna Garbagnati of Italy crossed the Atlantic Ocean and left their families behind for a year-long adventure in the United States. The three juniors, who are living with local families, started attending Madison High School at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Between adjusting to using English daily, attending a new school and trying to make friends, the first couple of months were challenging, they said.
Making friends was one of the biggest challenges, as they found it hard to integrate into friend groups who grew up together. But now, they’ve integrated into their classes, gotten involved in extracurriculars and made bonds with their host family, classmates and each other, and the ride has become much smoother.
It’s an experience they said they wouldn’t trade for anything.
“It’s a very beautiful experience to do by yourself. Going outside of your comfort zone is good for you,” Garbagnati said. “It’s hard but you grow a lot.”
The different teaching styles between their European homes and the U.S. did throw them for a loop, they said.
“The teachers are less strict,” Alexandre said. “It’s a different way of teaching and I like it.”
Marsella and Garbagnati said the teachers in Madison get to know their students and help them with both academic and social struggles.
MHS also offers different classes than they were used to, like culinary and aviation courses, they said.
“They give you so many things you can try. I know in Spain it’s a little more high-level [academically], but...here it’s more open,” Marsella said.
Alexandre has enjoyed her aviation course, which was not offered at her school in France, and she’s spread her wings in extracurriculars like one-act play and oral interpretation.
“My house sister convinced me to do it [oral interpretation],” Alexandre said. “It was a great experience. I think it helped me speak more clearly.”
The three had mixed thoughts about the area’s transportation options. Marsella and Alexandre said it’s interesting to see students drive at younger ages than in Europe, and that it promotes independence. But, Garbagnati wishes there was more public transportation so teenagers without vehicles could explore the area more easily.
All three hope to experience as much as they can while they’re in the U.S. Garbagnati travelled to New York with her host family, the Zwaks, for Thanksgiving, but she would like to see even more of the country and practice her English. Marsella travelled to California several weeks ago, and she said her hosts, the Mennis family, want to take her to a baseball game later this year. Alexandre, who lives with the Meyers, wants to experience staples of American high schools, like prom and graduation, partially to know if the events are really like how they’re portrayed in movies.
All three said they’re proud of how far they’ve come since their first few months in the U.S.
“I’m so proud of my English. I know I have things I don’t say very well, but I’m now not shy,” Marsella said. “I’m proud of my progress.”
The students said they’ve made life-changing memories and have learned so much about American culture, and they’ve had lots of conversations about the differences between their three cultures and America’s.
“We have so much to share,” said Garbagnati. “We talk about our differences and it’s so cool.”