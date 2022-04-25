The last week has included visits with veterans, school districts and community service groups across District 8, including Wentworth, Iroquois, Madison, Volga and others.
As I’ve shared in the last few weeks, the impeachment process of the attorney general continues to be the number one issue raised.
The Senate’s goal is to provide a transparent and timely process, and I believe in sharing as much information with you as possible via these articles, email or conversation. I value your input, so please continue to reach out with your comments and questions.
We will reconvene on Tuesday, which is the earliest possible date allowed under current rules, to set the impeachment trial rules. A draft of those rules has been released for review. If you read the draft, you will notice there is very little legal language included. Instead, the guidelines provide for a simple process and a fair trial.
The Senate Legislative Procedures Committee, which I am a member of, will review and act on this draft Tuesday morning. The full Senate will take action later that day and finalize the rules for the trial. I expect that the Senate will address this in a business-like matter.
On June 21, the full Senate will reconvene for the impeachment trial. We are expecting a two-day trial at this point, as there is an opportunity to provide new information to the Senate ahead of the trial date.
The other members of the committee and I have been busy studying the case since the House voted for impeachment.
This is the first impeachment in the history of our state and a very serious matter. You can expect that I will study it very closely, seriously consider your input and be 100% transparent throughout the process.