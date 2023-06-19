Life is chock full of parallels. You can draw connections between one thing and countless others if you just stop to think about them both for a minute. One of many such parallels for us here at Prairie Village involves the weather.

As anyone reading this column knows, the weather here in the Upper Great Plains is tied intrinsically to our lives, playing a critical role in the heart of our economy. Every farmer and rancher in this state is knowledgeable regarding weather trends, forecasts and how it is going to affect their bottom line.