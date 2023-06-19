Life is chock full of parallels. You can draw connections between one thing and countless others if you just stop to think about them both for a minute. One of many such parallels for us here at Prairie Village involves the weather.
As anyone reading this column knows, the weather here in the Upper Great Plains is tied intrinsically to our lives, playing a critical role in the heart of our economy. Every farmer and rancher in this state is knowledgeable regarding weather trends, forecasts and how it is going to affect their bottom line.
Here at Prairie Village, the weather drives much of what we do and how we do it. Our mowing schedule is laid out differently every week based on scheduled events, camping numbers and, more than both of those, the weather.
It affects nearly every event we host, sometimes to the point of determining whether the event can begin or even be held at all.
Perhaps more interesting, and far less thought of, is a parallel between the constant unknowns of weather and the business uncertainties that are part of operating an organization such as ours. There are far more details within the realm of our daily business we can never be certain of than those we can absolutely take to the bank, just like the uncertainties of trying to outguess tomorrow’s radar map.
Example: A tiny variance in the tracking of a low-pressure system can make all the difference in how much snow you get, who gets hail or just a gentle rain, and who gets nothing (especially in 2023, it seems). The American, European and Canadian forecast models often disagree, and in the end, they may all be partially incorrect. When will we know for sure what Saturday’s weather will be? Sunday.
Parallel: Here at the village, we don’t always know from week to week what our true camping numbers will look like. Sure, the week of July 4th is a given for blowout reservations, but other weeks can shift up or down based on what an attraction down the road is offering or how many softball team families decide to pull their campers to Madison. We’ll finally know for sure just how many campers will check in for the weekend when they’re pulling out of here on Sunday.
Example: You can read the Old Farmer’s Almanac in early winter and use those weather projections to plan for spring planting or how an outdoor wedding in May will play out. Good luck with those. You can watch the long-range forecast models for El Nino and La Nina in the waters of the Pacific, and you’ll see they certainly drive some predictable patterns. But just base your reservations for a winter trip to the Black Hills on those markers and watch what happens. It’s a dice roll, like it or not.
Parallel: You can advertise for a show in our concert series all you want, but the final ticket sales count will be determined in part by factors beyond our control. I check every community event possible back in January when I’m finalizing our entertainment contracts, but many new regional ones show up online in April and May.
Sometimes they land on dates we have already booked, or sporting tournaments begin to line up similarly, and from there it is what it is.
The main departure from these parallels is this: We can’t positively know in advance what our event or camping figures will be week to week, but we work with what comes our way and try to be thankful regardless. We host some awesome events and welcome a massive fleet of campers throughout the season, and some fluctuation from one’s sense of certainty is inevitable. It’s part of the game.
Just like high pressure tends to bring weather stability, our camping crowd and event attendees always come through and bring us what we need, as well as the joy of getting there while bringing happiness to our guests. And when things vary a bit, like a popcorn shower out of nowhere on a clear, sunny afternoon, we’ll still be ready.