Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/26/22 00:18 CFS22-04636 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
07/26/22 00:21 CFS22-04637 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
07/26/22 07:32 CFS22-04638 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.014181, -97.10598
07/26/22 07:55 CFS22-04639 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/26/22 08:30 CFS22-04640 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
07/26/22 10:44 CFS22-04641 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
07/26/22 11:05 CFS22-04642 Medical Chest Unspecified EMS SW 1ST ST MADISON
07/26/22 11:37 CFS22-04643 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 231ST ST MADISON
07/26/22 11:39 CFS22-04644 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/26/22 12:22 CFS22-04645 Fire Structure Fire Control or Extinguishment EMS S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
07/26/22 13:50 CFS22-04647 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
07/26/22 15:45 CFS22-04648 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/26/22 16:07 CFS22-04649 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency LCSO SD HWY 34 COLMAN
07/26/22 16:37 CFS22-04650 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/26/22 20:32 CFS22-04651 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N EGAN AVE MADISON
07/26/22 20:59 CFS22-04652 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/26/22 21:44 CFS22-04653 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
07/26/22 21:44 CFS22-04654 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 449TH AVE
07/26/22 22:52 CFS22-04655 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON
Total Records: 19
