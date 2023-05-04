The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school board room with several personnel actions on the agenda.
The board will hear of the resignations of Nancy Arneson as special ed. bus driver; Christy Perry as paraprofessional; Stacy Thomson as speech/language pathologist; Kindra Wiese as football and wrestling cheer coach; and Dana Gonyo as student council adviser.
The board will hear requests to hire Tara Liesinger as MS golf coach ($1,718); Katie Zimmermann as elementary teacher ($56,600); Jennifer Shewey as elementary teacher ($57,139); Haley Jungers as special ed. teacher ($50,450); Katie Brooks as family & consumer science teacher ($52,900) and FCCLA adviser ($1,932); Mya Tschetter as speech/language pathologist assistant ($32 per hour); and Kendall Appelwick as elementary teacher ($50,100).
An education adjustment will be approved for Danelle Keninger from MA+15 to MA+30 ($61,228).
The board will also hear a district-wide study RFP update; discuss a Teacher Appreciation Week resolution; consider food service agreements with Harrisburg School and St. Thomas School; consider SDHSAA candidates and a constitutional amendment; approve the ELO audit report; discuss the 2023-24 preliminary budget and set a budget hearing date; consider the classified agreement; and hold executive session for negotiations.