Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning continued to make decisions which will result in the replacement of the Stemper bridge north of SD-34 east of Madison. The completion date of the project is not yet known.
In April, the commission approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation regarding a grant through the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program in the amount of $567,000 for this project and approved soliciting bids for it.
On Tuesday, County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson indicated the county had received four bids, ranging from $498,348.86 to $662,960.35.
The project was awarded to Lehtola Builders, Inc., of Lake Norden, which had the low bid. Nelson pointed out that they came in under the engineer’s estimate of $616,477.30.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked about the company with which she was unfamiliar.
“Mark says they’ve been around for a while,” Nelson said, referring to project manager Mark Junker with Banner Associates, Inc. Junker has indicated there have been no problems with other projects the company has completed.
Nolz Dragline & Construction, Inc., of Sioux Falls has done several projects for the county in recent years. Their bid for this project came in at $500,982.43, just over $2,600 over the low bid.
Commissioner Adam Leighton expressed curiosity regarding the difference between the low bid and the engineer’s estimate. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said engineer estimates are generally high to ensure a grant-funded project doesn’t come in over budget.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked about the completion date for the project. Initially, the project was planned for fiscal year 2023, but County Auditor Paula Barrick indicated in March that funds were available to do the project early should the contractor be available.
“Banner has not heard,” Nelson reported. “We’re waiting to see where we come in on the chain of events of things.”
County commissioners also approved a letter of contract with Banner Associates, Inc., for the construction phase of the project. Banner will ensure the project is done to specifications and do the necessary testing and reporting.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved agreements for grants awarded to the Lake County Food Pantry and the Lake County Historical Society out of ARPA funds the county has received. The food pantry was awarded $149,638 toward construction costs of a new facility for Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership where the nonprofit will store food in the future; and the historical society was awarded $98,670 for a new HVAC system.
— Assigned $208,688.85 in funding through the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program to the road and bridge fund. Gust reported these funds are used for engineering matches and replacement matches for BIG projects.
— Approved an application for a special temporary malt beverage license from the Madison Fire Department for a beer garden at Prairie Village for the Northern Bull Riding Tour on June 10.
— Approved an application from Eric Johnson for work to be done in the public right-of-way along 238th Street to improve drainage for the Smith’s Cove detention pond.
— Approved a utility occupancy application from East River Electric Power Cooperative to rebuild and relocate transmission line to improve access and reliability.
— Approved an agreement with the state DOT for striping. Nelson indicated some of the locations may be changed. Among the projects planned for the year are the SD-34 bypass after the paving project has been completed.
— Approved 66 applications for an assessment freeze, as recommended by Director of Equalization Rick Becker. He reported 81 applications were submitted. Of these, 19 were new. Ten applications from 2021 were not renewed. The total discount for all 66 applications was $2,232,310.