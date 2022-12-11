Fifteen wrestling teams competed in the Pat Ruml Invitational at Howard on Saturday. McCook Central/Montrose placed first as a team with a score of 129.5. The Madison Bulldogs placed sixth with a score of 107.5. The Howard Tigers placed eighth with a team score of 85.5.
MADISON
Wyatt Pickard placed first in the 106-pound division for the Bulldogs. Pickard won his first match of the day by pinfall against Webster Area’s Tayten Kurkowski. Pickard reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Canistota’s Koda Popkes. In the championship match, Pickard won by decision (8-4) against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney’s Daniel Dorsey.
Caleb Hodges took home first place in the 138-pound division for the Bulldogs. Hodges won the first match of the day by technical fall against Webster Area’s Trace Shoemaker. Hodges reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory against Hamlin/Castlewood’s John Yonker. Hodges defeated Howard’s Tate Miller by decision (8-4). In the championship match, Hodges defeated Parkston’s Kaden Holzbauer by decision (5-1).
The Bulldogs had three wrestlers place in the Top Four in the 285-pound division. Tayt Gran placed second, Cole Klingbile placed third and Seth Arntzen placed fourth.
“We wrestled pretty well in a very competitive tournament,” said Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba. “There were several state qualifiers and place winners at this tournament, and you need to get a few breaks in order to get on the award stand. We had several wrestlers wrestle tough throughout the day and win matches for us. We will continue to build, get better and prepare for a lot of wrestling this week.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at home for a triangular that’s scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
HOWARD
Howard’s Connor Giedd placed second overall in the 120-pound division. Giedd won the first match of the day by technical fall against Deuel’s Tyson Hagberg. Giedd reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against Tri-Valley’s Cole Hendrixson. In the championship match, Giedd lost to Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak by decision (3-1).
Tate Miller placed third in the 138-pound division. Miller opened the day with a pinfall victory against Deuel’s Hayden Landmark. Miller lost to Madison’s Caleb Hodges by decision (8-4). Miller reached the third-place match by major decision (10-2) against Parker’s Michael Even. In the third-place match, Miller defeated Deuel’s Jaxon Quail by major decision (12-0).
Griffin Clubb placed second overall in the 195-pound division. Glubb defeated Parkston’s Breckin Culbert by pinfall. Clubb reached the championship match by defeating MCM’s Will Rotert by decision (3-1). In the championship match, Clubb lost to Parker’s Charlie Patten by decision (10-5).