MADISON wrestler Tristen Dorhout competes in the Pat Ruml Invitational at Howard on Saturday.

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

Fifteen wrestling teams competed in the Pat Ruml Invitational at Howard on Saturday. McCook Central/Montrose placed first as a team with a score of 129.5. The Madison Bulldogs placed sixth with a score of 107.5. The Howard Tigers placed eighth with a team score of 85.5.

MADISON