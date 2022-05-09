A REPRESENTATIVE from Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Plankinton (left) poses at the donation ceremony with Brianna Feldhaus, development officer at Horizon Health Foundation; Tracy Pardy, executive director at Horizon Health Foundation; and other representatives from Plankinton Development Corporation.
Horizon Health Foundation recently received a $5,000 donation from Heartland Consumers Power District, a non-profit public power utility providing wholesale power to the city of Plankinton.
Heartland supports development in the communities it serves through economic development and energy efficiency programs.
The donation, gifted through the Plankinton Economic Development Corporation, will name a patient exam room in the newly renovated and expanded Aurora County Community Health Center.
“We are grateful to the Plankinton Economic Development Board and Heartland Consumers Power District for their commitment to the ‘Growth Is On the Horizon’ Naming Campaign by naming a room,” said Tracy Pardy, executive director of the Horizon Health Foundation.
“The impact of our Plankinton expansion will not only affect how many patients we serve, but also create jobs and impact the local economy.”
The new facility will ensure the Plankinton community continues to have access to quality health care for medical and dental patients. Heartland’s gift will fund 1 of 6 new medical exam rooms.
“Heartland is committed to partnering with our customer communities to create a superior quality of life,” said Casey Crabtree, director of economic development at Heartland and South Dakota District 8 senator. “We are proud that our economic development and energy efficiency incentives are being utilized by the City of Plankinton and Horizon Health Care to create a healthier community and attract new businesses and residents.”
Construction on the Aurora County Community Health Center began last week. The medical addition of the project is expected to be completed in early 2023.