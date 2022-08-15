Habitat homeowners encourage others

JAKE MCGLADE (left), homeowner services manager with the Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, visited Brianna Friesz (seated) and her mother Diane recently to speak about the experience of being homeowners. Brianna and Diane’s home is located on Silver Creek Circle in Madison. They look forward to welcoming another Habitat family to the neighborhood.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Diane Friesz breathed a little easier when the pandemic struck South Dakota than she would have just a year earlier. By March 2020, she and her daughter Brianna were getting settled in their new home – a banana cream three-bedroom on Silver Creek Circle.

Moving in had been the best Christmas present ever. As the family selected for a new build in 2018 by the Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, they had been waiting for well over a year. The dedication finally came in December 2019.