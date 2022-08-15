JAKE MCGLADE (left), homeowner services manager with the Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, visited Brianna Friesz (seated) and her mother Diane recently to speak about the experience of being homeowners. Brianna and Diane’s home is located on Silver Creek Circle in Madison. They look forward to welcoming another Habitat family to the neighborhood.
Diane Friesz breathed a little easier when the pandemic struck South Dakota than she would have just a year earlier. By March 2020, she and her daughter Brianna were getting settled in their new home – a banana cream three-bedroom on Silver Creek Circle.
Moving in had been the best Christmas present ever. As the family selected for a new build in 2018 by the Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, they had been waiting for well over a year. The dedication finally came in December 2019.
For the first time, Brianna – who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair – was living in space designed for her safety and convenience. Then COVID hit.
“Brianna is extremely vulnerable to complications,” Diane said. “It was very important to isolate.”
Had she contracted the virus, she would have been immediately hospitalized. However, maintaining strict isolation would have been difficult had Brianna been living in the apartment which had been her home.
“Being isolated in this house with my family was wonderful,” Brianna said, contentment evident in her radiant smile.
As she and her mother talked about their pandemic experience, they sat on what Brianna calls their “cat-io,” an enclosed porch or patio where their cats enjoy sunning themselves and watching the area wildlife. For Brianna and Diane, the space is a fresh air extension to the home they are both grateful to own.
“The greatest thing about this is that every penny we pay goes on the mortgage,” Diane said.
They wanted to speak about their experience in working with Habitat for Humanity because the Brookings chapter is again seeking to build in Madison.
Jake McGlade, homeowner services manager, said they are seeking two families and hope to break ground early next year for the first home.
“The qualifying process is quite easy, quite simple,” Diane said. “Our down payment was the work we invested.”
For Brianna, helping to earn sweat equity on their home was personally satisfying.
“They would give me projects I could take home with me,” she reported.
McGlade said that families interested in exploring this option can meet with him between 3-5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Madison Public Library, schedule an interview for another time by calling 605-697-2540, or attending a short presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the library.
“Please don’t feel intimidated by the process,” Diane said. “If you have any interest at all, go to the meeting.”
In a nutshell, Habitat considers three factors: (1) need, (2) ability to pay the mortgage, and (3) willingness to invest sweat equity in the project.
“It’s not a handout, it’s a hand-up,” McGlade said. By investing sweat equity, families learn to care for their home through learning about the building process.
Diane was impressed with the planning that went into designing a home that met their needs.
“They even measured my chair, so I’d be able to fit under the kitchen sink,” Brianna observed.
As a result, Brianna is not only safer but also has greater independence.
“In the apartment, she had injuries just trying to use the bathtub,” Diane commented. Now she has a bathroom that is designed for her convenience, including a fully accessible shower.
The overall floorplan is open with a kitchen designed to accommodate the wheelchair.
“I’m not scared of it,” Brianna said.
In the apartment, her kitchen had not been wheelchair accessible, which resulted in injuries. On one occasion, one forearm was seriously burned when she tried to use the oven.
“I had a little phobia of the oven after that,” she admitted.
Brianna doesn’t cook much since she and Diane share the home, but that’s not because she fears getting injured.
“Our deal is: she does the cooking and I do the dishes,” she said.
They also arrived at a deal when making decorating decisions. Brianna chose the exterior; Diane chose the interior.
“I wanted it to be inviting and cheerful,” Brianna said about the pale-yellow siding. Diane chose neutral colors for the living room with teal and blue accents.
“It’s kind of granny chic,” Diane said. “It’s meant to be cozy.”
They’ve discovered that they can live together comfortably, in part because the house was designed to give each woman private space in addition to the shared areas.
“We’ve enjoyed being together,” Diane said. “We find it very peaceful and comfortable.”