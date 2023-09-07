The Lake County National History Club chapter will hold its first fundraiser, a car show in the Madison High School rear parking lot Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All makes and models are welcome at the car show, and there’s no entry fee for car exhibitors or spectators. Freewill donations for entry and voting will benefit the Lake County History Club.
Check-in runs from 9-10 a.m., and awards will be presented from 2-3 p.m.
The event will also have hot dog meals, and the Monkey Business Ice Cream Truck will be at the event from noon to 2 p.m.
The Lake County History Club is open to all students grades 6-12 in the county. The club, which is the second National History Club chapter in the state, held its first meeting in May.
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Registration links are available on the Lake County Museum’s Facebook page.
Prairie Fest set
for Sunday
St. Peter on the Prairie will host its annual Prairie Fest Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-6 p.m.
The free event is open to the public and will feature live music by Goatroper from 3-6 p.m, as well as a vendor and craft fair, children’s games, a bouncy house and hayrides. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent and live auction.
To celebrate National Grandparents’ Day, the event will also have a backdrop to take photos.
More information and event organizer contacts are available on St. Peter on the Prairie’s Facebook page or stpeterontheprairie.com.
State wrestling champ hosting
girls clinic
Ella Coomes, an accomplished youth wrestler, will host the Beauty and the Beast wrestling clinic for girls from kindergarten to sixth grade.
Coomes, who is also Miss South Dakota Pre-Teen 2003, will teach aspiring youth wrestlers the ropes at 211 SE Fourth St. in Madison from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17. She has earned the Best of the Midwest champion title belt, and she is a three-time South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association champion and a three-time Black Hills and Amateur Athletic Union Folkstyle nationals champion.
The event is free, and a waiver is to be signed at drop-off.
Those looking for more information can contact Sarah Coomes at 605-480-2129 or Coach Dean at 605-679-5981.