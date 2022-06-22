Waves of laughter washed through the Madison Public Library on Wednesday morning as children gathered around Jay & Leslie for an engaging hour of entertainment.
The giggles began even before Library Director Lisa Martin introduced the pair. As children streamed in, Jay Cady and Leslie Seifert-Cady tossed a hat back and forth, catching it not with their hands but with their heads.
“How do you catch it on your head?” one intrepid child asked.
“Lots of practice,” Seifert-Cady replied. Cady then explained the hat was round rather than oval, making it easier to catch.
Cady and Seifert-Cady of Mission, Kan., presented “Waves of Laughter” as part of the summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Another program is scheduled for July 13 when the Elsenpeter Marionettes will perform at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday morning, the entertaining duo, whose marketing motto is “Laughing Matters,” wove lessons into an interactive program that included juggling and storytelling. Children counted, did problem-solving and, with a magic trick, learned the power of language.
Cady indicated he was going to do a magic trick. Seifert-Cady questioned that.
“We do juggling. We do storytelling. We don’t do magic tricks,” she said. Cady said he learned from a book that he found in the nonfiction section of the library.
In the repartee which followed, they mentioned the Dewey Decimal System, which libraries use to classify books, and set the stage for other lessons. When Cady initially failed to join two rings, which he said he was going to do, he demonstrated perseverance.
“I’m not giving up,” he stated. “I’m going to try again.”
Seifert-Cady suggested using a magic word, an idea he rejected. But each time she used a magic word, she was able to join the rings. When the children shouted a magic word, she was also able to join the rings.
The message was clear: Words matter. Language has power.
The delightful duo continued to teach the children, inviting them to help construct stories by asking them to choose verbs and adjectives for the stories. With a pirate story, they also participated as the crew, following instructions given by the captain, Seifert-Cady.
As the clever pair ended with a routine in which they not only juggled together but also switched hats repeatedly, they talked about the importance of having and using a library card.
Martin said she has been lobbying to have Jay & Leslie visit the library for several years.
Because libraries collaborate in choosing summer entertainment to get a discounted price, other libraries in the area needed to agree with her. After the program, she was delighted she was able to find partners for their program this summer.