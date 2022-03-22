Brooke Rollag, executive director of Lake Area Improvement Corporation, can clearly articulate two factors that contribute to the workforce shortage in the Madison area.
“Every time we talk about workforce shortage, I feel like I go down a rabbit hole of housing and day care,” she said.
The reason is simple and obvious.
“Housing is a significant foundation for addressing workforce needs. If someone doesn’t have a place to live, how can they be part of contributing back to the community through the workforce?” she asked, posing a rhetorical question.
“They aren’t able to give back to the community if they don’t have housing or child care,” Rollag continued, answering the question.
LAIC has been seeking to address both issues.
“Every day we show up to work and our emphasis is on workforce. Under the umbrella of workforce are housing and child care,” Rollag said.
A task force has been considering options for establishing a licensed day care center by seeking partners in the community and financial support.
Recently, the nonprofit was awarded a $200,000 grant from Lake County, which had solicited applications for funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. However, the task force has not yet introduced to the public a specific plan for moving forward.
Similarly, no specific plans to address the housing shortage have been introduced since 2019 when land was platted for the Cyber Estates, which was to include both affordable housing and higher-end homes. However, that doesn’t mean efforts have ceased.
“With development, you think you have a lead or you’re getting somewhere, but until you have shovels in the ground or until you have their signature at the bottom of a contract, you have to choose your words wisely,” Rollag explained.
She did note that addressing these needs will not necessarily solve the workforce shortage in the area.
“Across South Dakota, we have an extremely low unemployment rate. We simply have lower numbers of unemployed people,” she said.
Recent data published by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations confirms this. The Economic Snapshot indicates that as of February, the national unemployment rate was 6.2%. In South Dakota, the unemployment rate was 3.2%
The South Dakota e-Labor Bulletin indicates that as of January, the unemployment rate in Lake County was 2.6%, down from 3% a year ago.
“Even if everyone who wasn’t employed had the opportunity and joined the workforce, we’d still have a shortage,” Rollag observed.